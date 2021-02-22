Here's Your Horoscope For Today: February 22, 2021

In this daily horoscope for Feb. 22, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

With the moon at home in tenderhearted Cancer today, the focus turns to our feelings. Depending on what we're feeling now, this could set the tone for how the rest of the day goes. Though it's possible that our mood could change a few times over the course of the day.

As the day opens with the Cancer moon teaming up with the Sun in compassionate Pisces, we're encouraged to seek out the things that feed and nourish our heart. This will be especially helpful toward the afternoon when the moon faces off with wounded Chiron in Aries, which could have us feeling more tender or moody than usual. When the moon meets up with innovative Uranus in Taurus later in the afternoon, we get a nudge from the cosmos to shake off any bad vibes and hit a reset button on the day.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your February 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You don't always have to be the hero. Sometimes, it's you who needs a rescue. Allow others to come to your aid today. Take some time to yourself. Not everything requires your attention.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's all about who you know now, and moving forward means opening up your social circle or initiating the right conversation with the right person. Don't hesitate to put yourself out there.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A surprise job offer or cash bonus could come your way today. Though be mindful of letting impostor syndrome get in your way. Whatever comes your way, you've earned it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling better than you have in a while today. Go with the feeling. All that matters right now is making the most of the present moment.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling low-energy today, making it the perfect time to pull back a bit from the everyday noise. Meanwhile, try not to worry too much about the future. Be open to change.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Teamwork makes the dream work, so look to opportunities to collaborate. If seeking to give back to your community, now's the time to join a group effort. No need to fly solo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could receive some attention for your work or expertise today. Don't be afraid to sing your own praises or show off what you know. Remember, no one can do it like you can.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're encouraged to follow your heart today, as a surge of creative and romantic energy surrounds you. Work can wait. Look to others to help you with finding fun.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's time to go over your financial situation and make the necessary planning or payments. If your financial picture has been bleak, you could see improvement. Meanwhile, tend to the tender parts of yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be craving some social interaction today, so don't be shy about reaching out to friends or someone you love. Remember, you need nurturing as well.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don't let perfectionism stop you in your tracks today, as you're more than qualified to get the job done. Knowing your worth, ensures that others know it too. Get the money you deserve.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might find your confidence soaring today. Trust the feeling; it will be the juice you need to accomplish just about anything you set out to do. Celebrate what sets you apart from the crowd.