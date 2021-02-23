Here's Your Horoscope For Today: February 23, 2021

In this daily horoscope for February 23, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon remains stationed in tenderhearted Cancer, spotlighting our feelings and the need for nurturing and belonging. With the moon teaming up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces in the afternoon, we could find ourselves feeling sleepier than usual. The good news is that naptime is best had under a Cancer moon. At the same time, this Moon-Neptune combo can heighten our sensitivity, making it necessary to seek out things that soothe and comfort us.

By later tonight, the moon teams up with Mars in Taurus, which could be helpful for any activity that involves caring for others, managing money, or slowing down and tuning into our bodies. A short while later, the Cancer moon makes an opposition to power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn, which could dredge up some uncomfortable feelings. The best way to handle this Moon-Pluto combo is to channel the energy into anything that requires passion or determination.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your February 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of barreling through your day. Nourish your heart, and focus only on what you truly feel called toward. When you move with intention, you make more progress.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might be challenging for you to see a different perspective today if you're too invested in who's right and who's wrong. Make sure you're clear on what you're fighting for.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Money is spotlighted today and you're called to not to let the fear of lack or scarcity overwhelm you. Someone could pull some strings for you or come to your aid when you least expect it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try to be mindful of subscribing to old stories you've been telling yourself, as you'll soon find that those narratives no longer hold truth. That said, what is your truth? Time to go live it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit anxious today, but you're called to take it easy. Try not to worry about what you can't control. You might be surprised at how well things can work themselves out.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're pushed to step outside of your comfort zone and lean on others. Be mindful of letting diva-like behavior block your blessings. You don't always have to take on everything yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're feeling ambitious today, but a home- or family-related issue could be distracting. Work with what you've got and go easy on yourself. It might be time to air out something you feel.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're challenged to be as optimistic as you can now. Seek out ways that you can participate in and embody joy. Look to others for inspiration or encouragement as needed.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Watch how you manage your finances and resources today. Don't be so quick to invest in something or take on an opportunity out of fear or desperation. Patience pays off.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try not to be too hard on yourself today. You're allowed to get tired. You're allowed to be in need of help or support. Now's not the time for keeping up appearances. Help comes if you let it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of sinking into old habits today, especially after all the work you've been putting in to change them. It's a new day, so do what you can to take advantage. Money improves.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don't waste time comparing yourself to others today. You're reminded that no one else can do things quite the way you can. On another note, give yourself permission to put yourself first.