Here's Your Horoscope For Today: February 24, 2021

In this daily horoscope for February 24, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon moves to warmhearted and playful Leo early this morning, which usually puts us in the mood to let loose and have fun. However, the Leo moon squares off with revolutionary Uranus in Taurus and opposes serious Saturn in Aquarius by the second half of the day. As a result, we might want a quick fix to a problem only to be forced to wait it out or pushed to find a different approach to the solution.

Since Leo and Taurus are both creative signs, we should get the dash of creativity or innovation needed today. Plus, with determined Mars in Taurus teaming up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn by the evening, these cosmic giants lend us the patience and persistence needed to overcome a tough obstacle or situation. At the same time, since tough Saturn is in the mix, we're encouraged to be mindful of the things we're giving our time and energy to, as not everything will be worth the effort.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your February 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might have the urge to splurge today, but you may need to be a bit more practical with your finances and think about the long term. Seek out more affordable ways to have fun.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A family member, roommate, or someone you're close to could be super demanding today. Your first instinct could to take off or fly off the handle. Take cool and mature approach.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might feel torn between laying low or being your usual bubbly self. Either way, your circuits are more than likely fried. Be selective about what you give your attention to right now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Security is a theme today, and it might be hard not to compare yourself to others or obsess over the future. The path you're on is still unfolding, and you are still unfolding too. Find people who support that.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

How would you re-imagine your career or the reputation you've built for yourself? If feeling the call to go in a new direction, go with it. But know some people aren't meant to go with you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

It might feel like things aren't panning out as quickly as you'd like and the road isn't as clear. Trust the process and trust yourself as you're on the right path. Have faith in your abilities.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your energetic or emotional boundaries could be tested. While you may not want to deal with conflict today, it's best if you face the situation head on. Trust your instincts.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your goals are changing, so be mindful of those who tell you that you need to follow a set or routine path. Seek out the rebels in your midst, as they'll give you the fuel you need now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might have a lot that you want to accomplish, but it's time to drop things from your list or take a new approach entirely. Focus on creating a better work-life balance.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A love connection may not be offering you the depth you crave. What can you do to spice things up? Entertain new forms of pleasure. With your creative gifts, don't undersell yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You and someone close to you may be at odds today. If the relationship dynamics have been unhealthy, you get motivation to break free. Also, it might be time to let go of a grudge.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

When it comes to the work you do, be mindful of placing too much of your worth or value on how much you're doing or not doing. There's so much more to you.