Here's Your Horoscope For Today: February 25, 2021

In this daily horoscope for February 25, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

After love planet Venus spent the past few weeks in cool-as-a-cucumber Aquarius, we saw ourselves thinking more about love in a theoretical sense. Now that Venus is moving to compassionate and romantic Pisces early this morning, we should find ourselves ready to feel the love. With Venus in Pisces, our values turn toward the things that offer our life true meaning rather than focusing too much on material or superficial things. During Venus' stay here, we're encouraged to seek out the people, things, and experiences that offer us hope, inspiration, and spiritual value.

Meanwhile, the moon remains in creative and warmhearted Leo, amplifying the need to follow our heart and bask in the things we love. With the sun teaming up with expansive Jupiter in Aquarius by the late morning, we're reminded to share the love, too. By the late afternoon, the sun in Pisces teams up with innovative Uranus in Taurus, boosting the creative vibes in the air and our ability to get creative.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your February 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your creative juices are flowing today. Indulge in it, even if it's just for yourself. Meanwhile, if you're feeling generous, donating time or money to a good cause is a great way to share.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might find that the hard work you've been putting in lately is beginning to pay off, as your reputation is generating positive reviews. Opportunities arrive through your network.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're gaining traction now when it comes to your career or goals. Doors that may have been closed begin to open. You can't lose as long as you honor yourself and your values.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you've been concerned about a financial matter, things could turn out the way you'd prefer. Meanwhile, good things come your way when you dare to step out of your comfort zone.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

With the focus on your needs today, someone could come to your aid or rescue when you allow yourself to be vulnerable enough to receive the favor. Vulnerability is a strength too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your wish could be granted in the romance department. It's possible that you could connect with someone with true partner potential. Professional partnerships can also thrive.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You could be hit with a genius idea today, which could lead to something exciting. If job hunting, you could find something promising. You have the skillset that people want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your romantic life may be heating up now. Not only are you feeling more lovey-dovey, someone could be crushing on you too. In terms of your creative gifts, an opportunity could come your way.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might find yourself being more opinionated than usual. If so, consider how you can best use your words to uplift and nurture others. That said, take time to tend to your heart space.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're encouraged to share what you have today and embody the kindness and compassion you want to see in the world. Even the act of sharing a kind word can go a long way.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your financial picture improves now, especially as you find yourself in the right place and connecting with the right people. As long as you know your worth, others will too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You've got the right amount of charm and confidence now to get just about anything you want. That said, make sure that what you want is something worth having. Be discerning.