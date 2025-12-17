December 19's New Moon Will Challenge These 3 Zodiac Signs

‘Tis the season to celebrate the last lunar cycle of the calendar year. This month’s new moon hits on Dec. 19 — just a couple of days before the winter solstice — making it an especially festive cosmic moment, as well as the last major lunation of the year. This is an exciting and optimistic moment that’s charged with a desire for both reflection and action. For the signs most affected by December’s new moon, it’ll be especially significant.

The new moon on Dec. 19 is rising in the worldly and knowledge-hungry sign of Sagittarius — alongside love planet Venus and mental planet Mercury — and this mutable fire sign’s energy wants nothing more than to be wild and free. This lunation encourages you to explore new landscapes using your mind, body, and spirit, collecting new experiences and getting all the wisdom you can. Wanderlust is a feeling that applies just as much in the philosophical realm as it does in the physical realm, so let your inner adventure-seeker come out to play.

Chasing rainbows is the vibe, so don’t limit yourself only to goals that are easy or well within reach. However, you’ll want to keep in mind that the moon will be squaring off with stern Saturn and ethereal Neptune, which could manifest as a combination of harsh reality checks blended with unrealistic idealism — none of which are what you want to deal with on your ascent to higher aspirations.

Ultimately, you’ll need to find some balance when pursuing your wildest dreams, and this new moon is the time to do so. Being optimistic is necessary, but going full delulu isn’t helpful. Taking a leap of faith can be great, but don’t expect to get far if you allow yourself to derail at the first sign of struggle. It’s all about trusting in the universe and yourself. Shoot for the stars, but know that you might have to pass through a storm cloud or two to get to whatever lies beyond the rainbow.

Like the full Cold Moon that peaked almost two weeks ago, this lunation is lighting up the mutable signs of the zodiac. With a quintet of planets in Sagittarius’ realm of mutable fire squaring off with Saturn and Neptune in the mutable water world of Pisces, everyone can benefit from some adaptability — especially the signs most affected by the Dec. 19 new moon.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) The world is full of interesting people, and you never know when you’re going to meet one who changes your life. Whether it’s a soulmate, a potential creative partner, or simply a stranger who’s about to drop some path-altering advice and disappear, there’s always going to be someone special in your midst, waiting right around the corner with the power to change your life. Here’s the thing: Life can bring you lemons, but you have to make the lemonade yourself, so don’t let fears or ego get in the way of connecting with someone you might not normally cross paths with.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) It’s time to turn over a new leaf and start changing the way you move. You may have felt some serious personal shifts brewing beneath the surface for a while now, but once this lunation hits, you’ll probably be ready to hard-launch these freshly hatched pieces of your identity. You can become passionate about the things you believe in, but with every new day bringing fresh experiences and deeper wisdom, how can you expect your worldview to remain the same? Embrace the nature of change and allow yourself to ditch old dogmas and experiment with new ways of thinking.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) When you look at the current career you’ve built for yourself, does it excite you? Do you feel passionate about what you do? Are you challenged to learn new things and have new experiences? If the answer is no, then now’s an important time to branch out and start thinking about what really lights up your heart. It’s never too late to go back to school, work with a mentor, or take a leap of faith on a job that’ll bring a career pivot — so now is certainly not a time to give up your dreams. Give your higher aspirations room to breathe.

For more, check out your tarot reading.