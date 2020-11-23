Expect A Major Revelation Under November's Full Moon Eclipse

If you're ready for swift and serious changes, then the November 2020 full moon that closes out the month on November 30 will bring some life-altering shifts. This full moon rings in the start of 2020's fall/winter eclipse season. Eclipses are known for realigning us with our fates and changing up our current plans, so brace yourself and get informed on how the November 2020 full moon eclipse will affect your zodiac sign.

November's full moon eclipse takes place in mutable air sign Gemini's territory, which fixes our attention on information-sharing and the ways in which we communicate. When we combine the illuminating energy of the full moon with the foundation-shaking vibe of the eclipse, all sorts of revelatory information come to light. We may need to communicate our thoughts and emotions in a different way than we're used to. This energy is too chaotic for doing any full moon spells, so spend time evaluating the changes taking place in your life instead. The eclipse is opening new doors, so keep an open mind to all the possible outcomes of your current situation.

We'll all going to feel the effects of this lunation differently, so here's how the November 2020 full moon eclipse will affect you, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's important to express yourself under the light of this full moon, Aries, even if it's hard to know what eclipse-ruled drama comes next. Instead of wasting energy projecting grandiose ideas about the future, express your feelings about the present moment in real time. Processing your feelings as they happen will help you stay ready for anything.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Check out of your stresses and into your pleasures now, Taurus. With all the eclipse-induced changes taking place under this lunation, it's important for an earth sign like you to feel safe and secure in every way possible. Keep an eye on your finances and surround yourself with things that make you feel well taken care of.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

While this month offers you important insights into your personal relationships, the lunar eclipse in your sign will shift the focus onto your own life, image, and decisions. You're learning the importance of prioritizing your own needs over everything else, Gemini — listen to your heart when it comes to defining your next steps.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This full moon has the power to bring about some deep, subconscious healing for you, Cancer, so allow yourself time to rest and soak in the power of its lunar elixir. While facing repressed wounds instead of pushing them aside takes courage, trust that the winds of fate are turning in a new direction that'll make it easy to heal.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

The radiance of this full moon eclipse is shining its spotlight onto your friend group and community, Leo — and now's the time to sift out the fair-weathered friends from the ride-or-dies. As we head into the heart of the winter, you'll find that your trusted inner circle begins to define itself. Surround yourself with people who support your higher goals and don't worry about the others.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Sit tight, Virgo, because all eyes are on you right now, and there could be major shifts in your career because of it. You're finding new ways to make connections and gather helpful information in your professional life, and this eclipse is swooping in to offer up some fateful twists. If doors close, trust that new ones are opening — and when they do, make your way through.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Balance is your talent, Libra, so now's a great time to find a happy midpoint between your desire for adventure and your day-to-day responsibilities. The eclipse energy is opening your mind to new possibilities and ways of connecting with the world, so allow these revelations to unfold and then integrate them with your lifestyle.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The full moon eclipse is here to shine a spotlight on all of your emotional baggage, Scorpio — but don't let that make you feel afraid. Instead, look at this as an opportunity to do a deep-clean of all the skeletons in your closet so that you can emerge into the new year with a clean slate.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It may be your birthday season, Sagittarius, but you can't expect the people you're closest with to read your mind. This full moon is teaching you the power of clear, fair, and honest communication within your partnerships. While the shake-ups of the eclipse may bring some love drama, diplomacy will clear things up.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

No matter how busy and chaotic your responsibilities and work schedule feels under this eclipse, remember to take care of yourself instead of trying to do a million things at once. Take a breath before proceeding so you can healthily process the changes taking place.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

All the shifts brought about by this full moon eclipse can be stressful, Aquarius — but the best way for you to cope with the intensity is to do what brings you joy. Throw yourself into a fun artistic project, put together a romantic playlist for your crush, or treat yourself to a new trinket related to your favorite hobby.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Protect your sensitive feelings from the intensity of the full moon by building yourself a safe, loving, and nurturing haven, Pisces. While you may be dealing with revelations related to your family or home life that shake your sense of foundation, trust that you can handle the drama. Lean on your closest friends to restore a sense of security.