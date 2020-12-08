December's New Moon Will Be Intense For These 4 Zodiac Signs

On December 14, the December 2020 new moon will darken the skies for the last new moon moment of the year — but that doesn't mean it won't bring us a bright outlook on the future. This powerful lunation is also a solar eclipse, which means all zodiac signs can look forward to unexpected shake-ups that will realign our paths for years to come. Some of us, however, might find the year's last lunation to be even more fate-altering — especially if you're one of the zodiac signs the December 2020 new moon eclipse will affect most.

Solar eclipses in astrology are known to have the power of up to three regular new moons, so the changes that happen now will come on hard and fast. This one is taking place in the realm of adventurous Sagittarius, a mutable fire sign. Sagittarius' open-minded and adventure-seeking energy can help us to face any potential new moon challenges with a positive outlook. This vibe will be especially helpful for the mutable zodiac signs, who are going to be feeling the eclipse's changes on a more personal level.

If you're one of the zodiac signs most affected by the December 2020 new moon eclipse, prepare yourself for the shifts to come.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

On the surface, this lunation spells drama for your love life, Gemini. It's lighting up your house of partnerships, bringing potential for dramatic endings and beginnings. But if you dig deeper and peek at what's below the drama, you'll see that this is an opportunity to expand your horizons in love and get back in touch with the truth between you and your partner. If you haven't given yourself the chance to speak honestly about your needs or get real with yourself about the unhealthy aspects of the relationship, now's a good time to dive into that conversation. The longer you ignore these issues, the more they'll inhibit your freedom.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This new moon brings an opportunity to start healing past wounds, Virgo — but only if you're willing to stretch your comfort zone and step outside your usual method of handling emotional issues. With the eclipse hitting the home and family sector of your chart, the feelings coming up now are deeply personal and tied in with the foundations of who you are. Your introspective mood will turn your thoughts toward issues from your early life, which could inspire you to reach out to family members who have grown distant to try and reconcile or simply gain some perspective. What's important is that you're willing to throw a wrench in whatever your typical pattern is and deal with any impending changes with a more experimental attitude.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With the eclipse taking place in your home sign, you could experience an overhaul in the way you express yourself — or a mini identity crisis. You're craving change, so you'll welcome the unpredictable shake-ups. It's a great time to experiment with new ways of presenting yourself and embrace your adventurous side. Try something new like an adrenaline-rush-filled physical activity or just experiment with some out-of-the-box fashion or make-up looks. You enjoy keeping people on their toes and maintaining your freedom, so do something that reminds everyone that there are many yet-to-be-seen sides of you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's time to bring on your A-game, Pisces, because the new moon eclipse in your house of career and public recognition is putting your professional life on display for all to see. Brace yourself for serious shifts at work — there might be a surprise promotion or sudden new job opportunity coming your way, or a new professional relationship that could further your career. While it can be nerve-wracking knowing that you've got extra eyes on you, take this as an opportunity to show off how adaptable you are. Whatever crumbles now is only paving the way for your true path.