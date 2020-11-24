November’s Full Moon Eclipse Means Drama For These 4 Zodiac Signs

Eclipses are a big deal in astrology, as they tend to catalyze shocking twists and sudden changes in our lives. That's why the November 2020 full moon, which is also the first eclipse of the season, will feel so powerful. This lunation rises during the wee hours of November 30 in the airy and intellectual sign of Gemini, and it'll ask us to blend our logical sides with our emotional intuition. If you're one of the zodiac signs most affected by the November 2020 full moon eclipse, then get ready to put both your heart and your head to the test.

The astrology of November 2020 is buzzing with the energy of change, and this full moon/eclipse combo wraps up the month with a foundation-shaking bang. With the lunation taking place in mutable air sign Gemini's territory, expect lots of new information to come up to the surface. While we may not be able to control the winds of fate that this lunation brings, the full moon eclipse in Gemini is a good time to connect with the people around us to express our worries or journal through the lunar confusion.

With all the lunar activity taking place in Gemini's zone, all four mutable zodiac signs will be posed with challenges under the eclipse. Read on to find out the scoop on the zodiac signs the November 2020 full moon will affect most.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This is the first eclipse to fall within your sign's territory in nearly 20 years, Gemini, so you're going to feel its effects more powerfully than anyone else — and it'll be vital for you to listen to your own heart during this transformative period. "It’s been a long time since you’ve put your needs first," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. Make it a priority to honor your needs and let your true self shine, even through the storm clouds.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You've had your sights set on something big at work, Virgo, and this eclipse could mark a climactic turning point in your professional journey. "A promotion is in on the way," Stardust says. "It’s time for you to step up your game at work to show off your skills." People are noticing your talents and appreciating what you bring to the table, so don't be shy when it comes to owning your hard-earned achievements.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

As one of the most freedom-loving signs of the zodiac, you can be hesitant when it comes to commitment, Sag. But, the shake-ups of this full moon eclipse could put you in a position where you have to make a decision one way or the other when it comes to your love life. "Relationships take work," Stardust says. "If you let go of the fear you have toward being attached, then you can succeed." Your sense of adventure doesn't have to be tamed by love, especially if you're willing to communicate your needs. Open your mind and your heart to new ways of partnering up.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This eclipse is hitting you in your fourth house of home, family, and memories, Pisces — one of the most sensitive and vulnerable parts of your chart. "The focus now is on reconnecting with yourself and tempering your anxieties, which may be harder than expected," Stardust says. Clear your schedule to allow for a chill night in to take your mind off of any lunar heartaches. Comfort food, cozy sweats, and your favorite teen rom coms can boost your spirits and make you feel secure, even if you're fighting some emotional battles.