Your December Tarot Reading

Let’s welcome December with a five-card tarot spread. I asked my deck, “What do we need to know this month?” The message: Let go of perfection. Make life easier and kinder wherever you can.

What is Tarot?

Tarot cards emerged in 15th century Italy as a game, inspired by earlier decks from Asia, North Africa, and the Middle East. The Romani people were the first to use tarot as a divinatory tool upon their arrival in Europe. Roma are a diasporic ethnic group originally from India, and they were met with persecution, which continues to this day. Fortune telling became a survival trade for many.

How I Read Tarot

My maternal grandmother is Roma, from the Sinti vitsa (or clan), and she began teaching me her family trades of tarot, palm, and tea leaf reading when I was 4 years old. Today, I share Romani history and practices through divination and my podcast in order to celebrate my culture and educate others.

The five-card spread below represents embodiment (your energy right now); situation (what’s around you at the moment); obstacle (a struggle you’re facing); action (what to do about it); and a lesson (what you will learn from this month.)

Your December 2023 Tarot Reading

Embodiment: The Nine of Wands

The Nine of Wands suggests that you are coming into December having accomplished a lot, but perhaps you’re feeling a little depleted. You’ve been working hard to overcome obstacles and plow through your to-do list. Taking care of yourself may have fallen by the wayside.

This card is a reminder that you might need to pause, rest, and recalibrate. Don’t push past your breaking point or try to do it all. Small moments of calm go a long way. Pace yourself.

Situation: The Three of Wands

The Three of Wands indicates that this month is a time for collaboration and coordination, whether you’re working with family and friends to host holiday parties, or wrapping up team projects at work. This card encourages you to look for people who match your energy and integrity.

Remember that it’s OK to give up some control — that’s how you accept support from others. If you can do that, your charm and enthusiasm will make some magic happen.

Obstacle: The Queen of Wands

The Queen of Wands can signal that your expectations are a tad unrealistic, whether for yourself or others. There are times it makes sense to tap into your fiery energy and power through problems, but you shouldn’t exhaust yourself, or expect other people to do the same. Taking the easy route isn’t always bad.

Action: The Eight of Wands

The Eight of Wands blesses us in the realm of communication. If you are a witchy or spiritual sort, be open to receiving signs and omens. Pay close attention to your dreams, angel numbers, or any other way you find messages from the universe.

In a more earthly sense, this is a good time to express yourself with straightforward honesty. Do your best to de-escalate tension and take responsibility for your own emotions. If you ask for support, be specific about what you need.

Lesson: The Hanged Man

The Hanged Man emphasizes that it’s OK if you didn’t accomplish everything this month. You don’t need to get it all together before 2024. The prospect of Jan. 1 might feel overwhelming, but keep in mind that other cultures mark the new year at different times of the year. Operate on your timeline.

The Hanged Man is also reflects sacrifice. Consider what you can change or give up for your greater wellbeing and happiness.

How To Use December 2023's Tarot Lessons

Whether or not making New Year’s resolutions is your jam, consider what you’d like to leave behind. This might look like letting go of perfection, cutting ties with certain people, or giving up unhealthy habits. Sometimes, we cling to things that aren’t healthy for us anymore, and it can take conscious reflection to move past them.

Like a lot of Romani kids, I started working young, and one of my sweetest memories is my mom waking me up with a cup of coffee. At 10, I got used to beginning each day with coffee or caffeinated tea. Recently, however, I had to abstain from caffeine for a medical study. Once I was over the initial agony, I noticed that my levels of anxiety — which were typically high — had dropped dramatically.

I always thought of myself as an extremely anxious person, but when I removed the caffeine, I was much more balanced. As much as it pained me to give up this nostalgic treat, I had to accept that sacrificing caffeine makes my life better.

Connect with the Hanged Man’s lesson by taking a bath, visualizing what you’re washing away, and imagining what kind of abundance you’re making room for. Try using a bath soak or ritual oil from Gilded Moon Arcanum, a Romani-owned business. After you dry off, dab oil on your pulse points to seal in your good energy.