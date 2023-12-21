With four dramatic eclipses and Pluto entering change-maker Aquarius, 2023 was a big year in astrology. But it wouldn’t quite be complete without the dramatic December full Cold Moon, which arrives on Dec. 26 at 7:33 p.m. ET (4:33 p.m. PT) in thoughtful Cancer. This lunation is asking you to put holiday festivities to the side for a moment in order to reflect on your feelings. For the four zodiac signs most affected by this full moon, this experience will be especially emotional.

The full moon peaks roughly every 29.5 days, signaling the climax of each lunar cycle. In astrology, they’re considered a time to part ways with energy that doesn’t align with your path and take strides toward achieving your goals. It’s a culmination of what you’ve been working on since the last new moon on Dec. 12, whether that means finishing a work project or finally going no contact with that ex.

“Cancer, being a water sign, encourages us to connect with our emotions, making this an excellent time to contemplate our personal growth throughout the year,” says astrologer and spiritual counselor Letao Wang.

The zodiac signs who will feel the brunt of this lunation can expect to get a little sentimental as they reminisce on 2023. Resiliency is key — don’t let difficult emotions drag you down. (Keeping a tissue box handy might help.)

Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs who are most affected by the Dec. 26 full Cold Moon.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may find yourself needing extra alone time, Aries, since Cancer’s energy is enabling your hermit tendencies. For you, the December full Cold Moon is a crash course in letting go and leaning on your loved ones for support. “Let the full moon in Cancer serve as a gentle nudge that everything in life has its timing, promoting a sense of healing and closure,” Wang says.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Let the identity crisis commence, Cancer. The full moon in your native sign is asking you to get introspection. “This celestial event is your invitation to ponder, to question, to delve deeper into your essence,” Wang says. “It has the power to stir the deepest corners of your mind and emotions, yielding profound revelations.” If you ever needed a good reason to hit pause on your hectic life in order to reflect, this is it.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Massive shifts in your professional life wait for you, Libra, and you could feel an intense pressure to rise to the occasion. The transformations you feel at work might not necessarily mean there’s a need for a career switch, though. “Rather, this lunar phase beckons you to fine-tune your current trajectory,” Wang says. “Despite the intensity of these changes, it’s essential to remember the importance of personal balance.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Life is a balancing act, Capricorn, and if you aren’t fully invested in delegating your to-do list, it could catch up to you. Remember, you’re more than just your career — that isn’t the sum of your identity. Also, Wang says, “This full moon may also incite a period of introspection on how to achieve equilibrium between your own desires and those of your partner.” Bottom line? Evaluate if your work-life balance is helping or hurting your loved ones.

Expert:

Letao Wang, astrologer and spiritual counselor