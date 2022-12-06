Here's How To Use The December Full Moon To Manifest Your Goals

Even if you haven’t been feeling Sagittarius season’s jovial energy and creative spark (who can blame you during Mars retrograde?), the next lunation has more optimism in store. The December 2022 full cold moon embellishes the sky on Dec. 7 and moves into the ultimate multitasker, Gemini. Just as the clever air sign brings the party wherever it goes, the full moon will inspire a new sense of confidence. That said, you’ll want to stick around for December full moon manifestations — especially if you want to take advantage of this social and bubbly lunation.

Full moons are notorious for being high-energy and a bit dramatic. But these luminaries also make for a great occasion to actualize your goals through manifestation. The practice of manifestation is all about attracting your dream life through holding the sincere belief you already are living it. This lunation takes place in sociable Gemini, meaning it’s ripe for attracting mental clarity, mastery of skills, and buzzing social life just in time for a season of festive gatherings.

The moon will link up with Mars in Gemini, delivering a double dose of (good) trouble. If you’ve been feeling stuck, this breezy energy is great for manifesting yourself out of your creative funk and into a flirty, confident mode. According to astrologer Lauren Ash, it’s a prime opportunity to open your heart.

“Full moons are known for digging up emotional baggage and forcing us to confront what's under the surface,” Lauren Ash, an astrologer tells Bustle. “So, if there's any frustration or anger you've been repressing, expect this lunation to finally bring things to a boiling point.” Transmute that intense emotional energy into designing the life of your dreams.

With the full moon revitalizing us, it’s a great moment to practice these December full cold moon manifestation ideas.

December Full Cold Moon Manifestation Ideas

PixelCatchers/E+/Getty Images

1. Moonbathing Ritual

Regardless of which zodiac sign realm the moon sits in, it brings magical energy. “If you find yourself with a clear view of the moon this month, you may want to schedule a meditation session under the moon,” explains Ash. Stay present and pay attention to your five sessions. Want to boost your practice? As you manifest, repeat a list of things you’re grateful for.

2. Journaling Ritual

“A journaling ritual would be a perfect way to get everything out of your mind and onto paper,” says Ash. That’s because Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, and this chatty energy is perfect for putting your hopes and dreams into words.Journaling is a great way to structure your goals as well as keep yourself accountable for taking the steps to get there. As you write down the things you want to manifest — like “I have a ton of genuine friends,” or “I am always getting invited to parties” — visualize what it would feel and look like to have these things.

3. Challenge Yourself

Venturing into a new hobby or creative field is a great way to manifest under the multitasking Gemini moon. Taking initiative lets the Universe know that you’re ready to receive the skill set and knowledge to actualize your goals. “Because Mars retrograde is at play during this transit, it wouldn't hurt to get some of that excess energy out by taking up a new hobby or shaking up your stagnant routine to keep yourself from going stir-crazy as the winter months get colder,” explains Ash. This can look like learning how to paint or taking that Pilates class you’ve been putting off.