Despite still being in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Disney World is currently holding its Taste of Epcot International Food & Wine Festival. Even though the event will look different this year due to social distancing guidelines, if you want to take the safer route and stay at home, Disney is making it easier to do that. Disney released its mac & cheese recipe from its World ShowPlace Pavilion on the Disney Parks Blog.

Disney's mac & cheese recipe is one that follows a pretty regular recipe — just with the added Disney magic. To make the mac & cheese, you need a pretty good amount of ingredients. These include butter, panko crumbs, coarse salt, pepper, your preferred pasta, flour, whole milk, garlic powder, onion powder, mustard powder, white cheddar cheese, yellow cheddar cheese, and Boursin's garlic & herb cheese. It seems like a lot, but everything comes together to make the mac & cheese extra cheesy and extra delicious.

Take the panko crumbs and toast them, adding salt when necessary. Then, make sure to cook your pasta first before you start working on your cheese.

Melt your butter into a pan and begin whisking in flour. Once it begins thickening, add milk, garlic powder, onion powder, and mustard powder into the mixture. Then, simmer the mixture until it's creamy. Begin adding in the cheese, except for Boursin's garlic & herb cheese. After this, mix in the cooked pasta from earlier, adding salt and pepper as you see fit. Then, top it off with Boursin and the toasted bread crumbs.

After that, your mac & cheese is ready to be devoured. Even though the recipe says it's for eight people, you can totally just save it all for yourself. Just make sure to throw on a Disney movie in the background to really get the full effect.

If you want to mix up this mac & cheese recipe up a bit, CoralJoyTravel actually has another recipe from Epcot's Le Chef De France: the Gratin de Macaroni (or macaroni and cheese). Some of the ingredients remain the same, but you have to swap out the garlic powder, onion powder, mustard powder, white cheddar cheese, yellow cheddar cheese, and Boursin's garlic & herb cheese. Instead, you add some nutmeg, heavy cream, shredded Gruyere cheese, and grated parmesan cheese.

This isn't the first time Disney's released recipes of some of their best (and most magical) comfort foods. Ever since the beginning of quarantine, Disney has consistently been giving its favorite fans recipes to try at home. FromWalt Disney's favorite chili to Disney's grilled cheese sandwiches, the Disney Parks Blog has plenty of feel-good recipes to try for yourself at home. So even if you don't want to risk heading over to Disney, you can always bring your favorite treats to your own kitchen.