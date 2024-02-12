Dunkin’s Valentine’s Day Menu Includes A Dessert-Inspired Drink

It won’t feel like Valentine’s Day until you’ve had a Dunkin’ drink, a heart-shaped donut, or both. On Jan. 31, the menu at everyone’s fave coffee chain got a Cupid-inspired makeover, which means you pretty much have to dance through the front door, Ben Affleck style, and get a tasty treat.

Dunkin’ brings back seasonal menu items for every holiday, and right now that means all their food and drink is decked out in pink. The menu includes a Pink Velvet Macchiato, which is a sippable take on the red velvet dessert. Not only does this espresso beverage look the part, thanks to its rosy Valentine’s Day-themed layers, it also tastes exactly like red velvet cake and even includes notes of cream cheese frosting.

Through Feb. 21, all of Dunkin’s filled donuts will also come in a heart-shaped shell, including top sellers like Boston Kreme and Chocolate Creme. Any donut that usually comes with sprinkles, like the Chocolate Frosted and the Strawberry Frosted, will also get a holiday-themed makeover with a dash of red, white, and pink to match the mood.

Keep reading below for all of Dunkin’s Valentine’s Day treats for 2024.

Pink Velvet Macchiato

The star of the show this season is Dunkin’s Pink Velvet Macchiato. Thanks to its cute color, it’ll make for the perfect V-Day treat for yourself, your partner, or your bestie at work, who you know would appreciate the surprise.

This iced drink is made with espresso, red velvet flavor, and an essence of cream cheese frosting, so it tastes just like the decadent dessert. It’s only available for a limited time, though, so sip it as many times as you can before it’s gone.

Cupid’s Choice Donut

The Cupid’s Choice Donut is back again for V-Day 2024. It’s a heart-shaped donut that’s packed to the brim with Bavarian Kreme, topped with strawberry icing, and decorated with a splatter of pink and red sprinkles. One bite and you’ll be ready for the most romantic day.

Frozen Chocolate

Valentine’s Day can give you quite the sweet tooth, so why not lean into that with a Frozen Chocolate? It’s made with your choice of flavor and topped with whipped cream. After one of these, you won’t feel the need to buy half-price chocolates on Feb. 15. Or hey, why not both?

Frosty Red Velvet Donut

This donut is the perfect match for your macchiato. It’s made with a red velvet cake base and topped with vanilla-flavored icing and a healthy dose of cream cheese sprinkles. Have one as a pick-me-up as you head into work to start the day of love off right.

Brownie Batter Donut

If you’re looking for something extra chocolatey, go for the Brownie Batter Donut, which just made a comeback for Valentine’s Day. This treat is shaped like a love heart and it’s filled with brownie-flavored buttercream, topped with chocolate sauce, and coated with seasonal sprinkles.

Jelly-Filled Heart

Jelly donuts are great any time of year, but they hit different on Valentine’s Day, especially when they’re shaped like a heart. If you stop into Dunkin’ or pop through the drive-thru, you’ll see plenty of V-Day options like this one, including donuts covered in pink sprinkles. Pick one up for yourself or snag a whole box as a Galentine’s Day gift.

Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher

Imagine how cute this pink drink will look in your cup holder as you run errands on V-Day. It’ll give you a boost of energy thanks to its B vitamins and green tea base. Try the strawberry dragonfruit or the peach passion fruit, and cheers to a day of love.