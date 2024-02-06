Here's Your Valentine's Day Love Horoscope

Rose bouquets, cherry red nails, and heart-shaped everything can only mean one thing: Valentine’s Day is here, star angels! Whether you yearn for romance (ahem, Pisces) or see love as serious business (hi, Virgo), the cosmos have major lessons in store for your love life, regardless of your relationship status.

A few transits stand out on Valentine’s Day. For starters, Venus (the planet of love and affection), switches over from Sagittarius to tough-love Capricorn, transforming our feelings about commitment.

“Gone are the days of viewing relationships through a lens of potential, as seen during Venus' stint in Sagittarius,” Babs Cheung, an astrologer, tells Bustle. “The values upheld by Capricorn lean towards longevity, fostering robust relationships built to withstand the test of time.”

Capricorn is associated with tradition and longevity, prompting us to reflect on our core relationship needs.

If you’re single, this is an introspective time to explore what you need to feel safe and content. On the other hand, you’re in a relationship, Valentine’s Day could mean buckling down and earnestly considering whether you and your partner will go the distance.

Despite the stern energy, there’s still room for playfulness and romance. The moon, which is stationed in Venusian-ruled Taurus, balances out both the complex emotions tied to spending this holiday solo and any uncomfortable conversations with your significant other.

Venus is a sultry sign, so embrace that attitude. “Think: sensory journey, great food, and best of all, a bougie-on-a-budget mindset.” Even if you find yourself in a tough spot this Valentine’s Day, remember: there’s little that a candlelit bath and quality time with yourself can’t fix.

Here’s how the stars are aligning on Valentine’s Day 2024 for every zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love’s probably not your top priority this Valentine’s Day, Aries, and who can blame you? Deep-seated wounds have been fizzing to the surface, so it’s understandable if you don’t want to fully pour your heart out.

Not that you need permission from anyone, but this gets Cheung’s stamp of approval. “You have total permission to sit this one out, Aries, especially with Chiron transiting your first house of identity.”

That’s not to say romance is totally off the table, though. Self-love matters, too. “Focus on yourself and don't worry about anyone else's heart today other than yours,” she says.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The cosmos are smiling on you this Valentine’s Day, Taurus, so your only job is to revel in all the love. On the romantic front, you’re blooming, but you’ll feel plenty of platonic love flowing your way, too.

If you’re single, you might form new connections that have the potential to grow into something big and meaningful. Don’t settle for just anyone, though. “With the moon and Jupiter in your sign, everyone's vibing with your energy so you better choose your date wisely,” Cheung says.

If you’re in a relationship, a date night will feel extra special. Celebrate the life you’ve built with your partner.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Expect total catharsis, Gemini. “[You’re] in your feels. The good part about this is that you get a chance to deeply heal past hurts and wounds when it comes to trials of love.”

This is a heavy weight to lift, and you can’t do it alone. If you’re partnered, acknowledge and actively work through your relationship’s bumpy spots. Inner work might inspire transformations; be open the possibility of change.

Singles, let Valentine’s Day be a reminder that your community is powerful. “Spend the day with your gals or the people who have shown you great love and support,” Cheung says.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Is it hot in here? Cancer, your Valentine’s Day is looking extra spicy, so don’t be afraid to show a little skin — literally and figuratively. The sun in Aquarius has been setting a passionate mood, and with Venus activating your area of relationships and balance, this is a promising day for love.

“We're talking intimacy and honest communication that peels back the layers and transforms your partnerships,” Cheung says. Experimenting with your partner could lead to sexy revelations, so keep an open mind.

If you’re single, consider swiping on the apps today. Tech-oriented Aquarius is giving you a glow.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You’re feeling the love from all different directions, Leo. Regardless of your relationship status, adoration is on the menu this Valentine’s Day — as long as you leave room for it.

“Make sure that you clock out in time for your date as you'll want to be present for this magical evening,” Cheung says.

If you don’t have evening plans, don’t rush home. Venus is currently activating your daily routine, which means romance could be brewing at work.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

There’s been a lot on your mind lately, Virgo. Chiron (the comet responsible for your inner wounds) is asking a lot from you, urging you to acknowledge your baggage, sit with uncomfortable feelings, and make peace with the situation.

If you’re single and wishing had romantic plans, know that you’re exactly where you’re supposed to be. Seeking support from a friend will be fruitful. The Taurus moon ensures you don’t have to go through troubles alone.

“[For you,] this Valentine's Day is a day meant for healing,” Cheung says. “It's likely that you'll feel hurt by new or past wounding that triggers an even deeper childhood wound.”

If you’re in a relationship, lean on your significant other while you process past challenges.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Libra, be flexible. If you don’t have Valentine’s Day plans, something surprising may arise. “On the other hand, if you find yourself full of plans that cancel at the last minute, don't take it too personally,” Cheung says.

Chiron (the comet responsible for your inner wounds) is percolating in your relationship sector, so if you’re single, explore the patterns that may be hindering your chance at romance.

If you’re partnered, consider discussing the inner workings of your relationship with your closest friends. You’ll feel secure as you process some heavy emotions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Luck is on your side this Valentine’s Day, Scorpio. Take full advantage.

Singles, your energy is vibrant and it’s attracting all kinds of attention. “With Uranus, Jupiter, and the moon in your seventh house of partnerships, you might be receiving a few secret admirers and even more confessions of love from places you'd never see coming,” she says.

If you have a partner, your essence may unlock a part of them you haven’t seen before. “Your magnetism is on point today. Please use your power responsibly.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You may be straining against the demands of your daily responsibilities, Sagittarius. Fortunately, the cosmos fully support you sneaking in some time for yourself.

If you’re single, you might find romance waiting in ordinary but surprising places. “With the moon, Jupiter, and Uranus in your sixth house of daily routines and work environments, it might be possible that you find unexpected love at a work event, or while staying late at the office,” says Cheung.

If you’re in a relationship, Venus in Capricorn urges you to self-reflect. What do you want your life together to look like in a year? Five? Ten?

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

This Valentine’s Day, you’ll be inspired by passion and romance, Capricorn. Venus (the love planet) in your native sign, making the holiday feel extra special.

If you’re single, you may find a recent crush to serve as your muse for a creative project. “Just make sure you vet your suitors as they arrive and don't rush the process just because it's Valentine's Day,” Cheung says. “Your self-worth an

If you’re partnered, relax and enjoy. Your relationship will feel particularly secure and comfortable, and you might think about what the future holds for you both.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

This Valentine’s Day is prompting you to get serious about your relationship goals, Aquarius. Do you prefer single life? Is there a happy future with your partner? Will your current connection go the distance? Try not to get too in your head, though — this is a holiday of the heart, after all.

If you’re single, take advantage of the confidence that Aquarius season is sending you. “Has a new type of person caught your eye? Go for it!” says Cheung.

No matter your relationship status, know that this is your moment. She says, “The ball is in your court — and by ball I mean planets (four of them) waiting for you to choose your own Valentine's Day adventure.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You naturally have love on the brain, Pisces, but with Aquarius season sparking energy in your area of subconscious and dreams, you might be extra fixated on it around Valentine’s Day. “This Valentine's Day is going to be quiet — think journaling and meditation,” Cheung says.

If you have a significant other, consider any values that clash.

If you’re single, take steps toward mending wounds that have impacted the way you show up in your own love life.

Expert:

Babs Cheung, astrologer