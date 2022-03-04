Dunkin's Spring Menu Includes A New Avocado Toast & Green Coffee

Starting each morning with a coffee is habit for many, and treating yourself to a beverage from Dunkin’ instead of making it yourself should truly be considered a form of self-care. Sticking to the coffee classics is aways an option, but with Dunkin’s spring 2022 menu lineup, there are plenty of new seasonal flavors to choose from to mix up your morning routine.

Dunkin’ launched their 2022 spring menu on February 23 and it includes new drinks and food items to chose from. For a sweet start to your day, Dunkin’ now has a Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew and a Salted Caramel Signature Latte available in stores. The Salted Caramel Caramel Cream Cold Brew blends Dunkin’s cold brew with salted caramel flavor and is finished off with Salted Caramel Cold Foam. Similarly, the Salted Caramel Signature Latte combines Dunkin’s signature espresso with milk and salted caramel flavor, then is topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar The best part? It can be ordered hot or iced and can be ordered hot or iced.

To help customers get festive leading up to St. Patrick’s Day, Dunkin’ also has a new Shamrock Macchiato made with espresso and Irish low caps? unless, like the other drink titles, this is proprietary creme flavor that offers notes of sweet cream and vanilla. It’s brewed to resemble the flavor profile of Irish whiskey and has a bright green hue that will make anyone feel lucky this season.

In addition to these spring beverages, Dunkin’ also has a few spring food items that became available in late February. The Roasted Tomato & Hummus Toast is made with oven-roasted tomatoes and hummus with a sprinkle of za’atar seasoning for extra flavor. Avocado toast lovers can rejoice too, because the new Roasted Tomato & Avocado Toast features the same oven-roasted tomatoes with Dunkin’s avocado spread and some everything bagel seasoning. Both toasts are served on a slice of sourdough bread for a quick breakfast or afternoon pick-me-up. For something sweet, Dunkin’ is offering a new chocolate croissant that’s filled with three chocolate batons and is served warm, which sounds like the perfect thing to pair with the Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew, if you ask me.

This updates gets even better because Dunkin’ wants to help fans find their favorite of the new menu items by offering a deal throughout March. From February 23 through March 22, Dunkin’ is offering the Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew and Salted Caramel Signature Latte for just $3 — nearly $2 of savings. Additionally, if you sign up for DD Perks, their rewards program and app, through April 26 you’ll get a voucher for a free Medium Cold Brew when you make your account. Consider yourself caffeinated.