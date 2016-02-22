13 St. Patrick's Day Activities Beyond Drinking Green Beers

‘Tis the season to start thinking about St. Patrick's Day activities. What better way to welcome the spring season than with all things green and merry. With any luck, it might be warm enough to sip on some Guinness outside.

We could all use a little bit of celebration right now. Even if you don’t want to go all out this St. Patrick's Day, there are tons of easy and low-key ways you can still get in on the festive fun. From craft projects to reading novels by Irish authors, you can fill your day with St. Patrick’s festivities that aren’t just drinking a green beer. (But you should absolutely have a green beer if that’s your thing.) You can start by organizing a St. Patrick’s Day party on Zoom to celebrating the luck of the Irish at a safe distance with your friends and family. If nothing else, it’ll be an excuse to play some Zoom happy hour games while decked out in green.

Regardless of what you end up doing, St. Patrick’s Day is a chance to enjoy some good food, good drinks, and do something other than try to figure out what to watch on Netflix. Here are 13 ways you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year.

1. Craft Up A Project

Shutterstock

Every holiday is the perfect excuse to get in touch with your inner Martha, and St. Patrick's Day is no exception. It's the best way to add some festive cheer during an otherwise kinda drab month.

Not sure where to start? There are plenty of fun and easy craft projects that won’t leave you covered in hot glue and sequins. Print out a free coloring page for an easy meditative activity. Spice up your St. Paddy's Day look by adding green or gold glitter to an old pair of sunglasses. Upcycle an wreath with fake gold coins and green clover cutouts. Whatever you do, have fun with it.

2. Style A Green Outfit

St. Patrick's Day is all about the color green. Switch up that sweatsuit you’ve been living in and flex a green fit for the ‘gram. I’m talking green pants, a green top, green shoes, green nails — if it’s wearable and green, it better be on your body this Mach 17. Finally, you have an excuse to dye your hair green.

3. Attend A Virtual Parade

Take a (virtual) trip to Ireland and check out Dublin’s virtual St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Starting March 12, their six-day event is streaming worldwide and will include performances by Irish musicians, artists, and marching bands. Don’t forget to see if your community is throwing some kind of virtual St. Patrick’s Day event, too.

4. Learn About St. Patrick

I mean, we do celebrate the heck out of this guy every single year. This March 17, take some time to learn about St. Patrick and the origins of the holiday.

5. Cook An Irish Meal

No holiday would be complete without coordinating delicious food. On St. Patrick's Day, try your hand at cooking up some delicious Irish meals. I'm talking corned beef and cabbage, Irish soda bread, and shepherd's pie. If you need a place to start, try this beer & rye Irish soda bread by Half Baked Harvest.

6. Make Green Pancakes Infused With Guinness

Yeah, you read that right. Thanks to an amazing recipe at Public Lives, Secret Recipes, you can create green pancakes flavored with beer. They're also topped off with Lucky Charms marshmallows, making them the best kind of breakfast to wake up to. Dreams really do come true.

7. Make Green Beer

Shutterstock

Green and beer... it doesn't get any more Irish than this. Because this green beer recipe is ridiculously easy, you can whip it up in no time. And even if you don't serve Irish food, the green beer will instantly transform everything into a holiday-appropriate meal.

8. Watch An Irish Movie Or Show

Whether you’re in the mood for something dramatic, something funny, something animated, or something musical, there are tons of Irish movies and shows you can watch this St. Patrick’s Day. No judgment if your movie of choice is this Disney Channel Original Movie The Luck of The Irish.

9. Eat Your Leafy Greens

Shutterstock

Keep the green theme going by fueling up on those healthy leafy vegetables. Think kale, spinach, and Swiss chard. After all, you're going to need those vitamins to keep you going after that green beer.

10. Read A Book By An Irish Author

Looking for a new book to start? This St. Patrick's Day, delve into a new book by an Irish author. If you don't know where to begin, check out this list of Irish women authors to find your next read.

11. Make A Beer And Cheese Platter

Shutterstock

A cheese platter is a must-have for any celebration. This St. Patrick's Day, consider trying out a few new beer and cheese pairings. After all, wine shouldn't be the only one that gets to have all the (cheesy) fun.

12. Make A Shamrock Shake...

The McDonald's Shamrock Shake has a cult following going on. This year, skip the drive-thru and make a homemade Shamrock Shake. Not only does this DIY version have less sugar, but it's easy to make in the comfort of your own home.

13. ...And Give It A Kick

The best part about being an adult is being able to make adult beverages. That happens to include that Shamrock Shake you just made. Score. Wondering what alcohol goes best with your Shamrock Shake? Here's a must-read list of options on which booze pairs best with a Shamrock Shake.