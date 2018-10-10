12 Easy Halloween Costumes You Can Wear With A Denim Jacket

Dressing up for Halloween is always a blast, but let’s be real — the holiday can be pretty hard on the wallet. After all, those ready-made costumes from the party store often come with a hefty price tag — and when are you going to use a black morph suit again? Better yet, use what you already own. Take these denim jacket Halloween costumes, for example. Each outfit idea calls for a classic denim jacket or vest, which you probably already have on hand. And even if you need to buy one, you can be sure that you’ll use it again later on.

Besides, is there anything more iconic than a denim jacket? A basic denim jacket is a closet staple, no matter your style or taste in clothes. With Oct. 31 is around the corner, you can easily use a denim jacket to make a Halloween ‘fit. Many of these ideas call for other closet staples, like plaid shirts and hoodies. In fact, you probably already have an easy Halloween costume hiding in your stash.

If you’re on a budget, check out the thrift store for secondhand pieces. Don’t hesitate to ask friends or family members to borrow items, too, or even a neighborhood buy-nothing group. With the right accessories and clothing, you can easily throw together a Halloween costume within your budget.

Need some inspiration? Here are a few easy Halloween costume ideas that use a denim jacket.

1. Rosie the Riveter

Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

You can never go wrong with a classic Rosie the Riveter costume. It's simple, inexpensive, and the epitome of a feminist Halloween costume. You'll need a denim jacket or button-up shirt with a red and white polka dot bandanna. However, if you can't find one, a traditional red and paisley one will create a similar vibe.

2. Ash Ketchum

WB

Pokémon trainer Ash Ketchum's updated look can be recreated with a denim jacket. You'll also need a red and white trucker or baseball hat and fingerless gloves. For an even more inexpensive option, you can draw on a plain hat and cut the fingers off of old gloves.

3. Jughead Jones

Katie Yu/The CW

To dress up as Riverdale's very own mysterious and moody writer, pair a denim jacket with a plaid shirt and the iconic "crown" beanie. You can find one at Hot Topic, but if you already own an extra beanie, simply cut the edge into a zig-zag border.

4. '80s Look

Richard Hamilton Smith/Corbis Documentary/Getty Images

Acid wash has made a comeback, and it doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. Luckily, this means you can easily create a vibrant '80s look with some neon and Risky Business-style socks. Wear it with your favorite graphic or printed tee and throw your hair into a high ponytail. If your ears are pierced, accessorize with chunky statement earrings. Throw your denim jacket over your shoulders as if you just casually finished aerobics class.

5. '90s Grunge Rocker

Dana Nalbandian/WireImage/Getty Images

Thanks to the grunge revival that is going on right now, this option is a no-brainer. You can wear a denim jacket with a choker for an instant '90s twist. If you'd like, finish off the look with brown or gray lipstick and tie a plaid shirt around your waist.

6. Eleven From Stranger Things

Curtis Baker/Netflix

If you have a denim bomber jacket, you can easily dress up as Eleven from Stranger Things. You'll need to layer a pink dress over a white polo, but you can also create the same vibe with just a pink dress. Slip into high white socks, use fake blood to recreate a nosebleed, and carry around a box of Eggo’s.

7. Marty McFly From Back To The Future

For a costume that is both cozy and recognizable, dress up as Marty McFly from Back to the Future. You'll need to layer a denim jacket over a light blue plaid shirt. Then, wear a red puffy vest over that. Talk about a warm and comfortable Halloween costume.

8. Hermione In Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows

©WARNER BROS/COURTESY EVERETT COLLECTION

In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Hermione donned a dark pink hoodie and denim jacket. You can create a similar look, even if you have a mauve, magenta, or light red hoodie. Carry around a wand and you're all set.

9. John Bender From The Breakfast Club

A denim jacket can also be used to dress up as John Bender from The Breakfast Club. You'll also need a red plaid shirt and fingerless gloves. Better yet, layer the red shirt over a white long-sleeved shirt.

10. Justin Timberlake In 2001

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

While it's been almost 20 years since Jitney — Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears' couple name — gifted us with this early-2000s look, it will never get old. Specifically, a denim jacket can be used to recreate Justin's outfit. Pair it with tinted aviators, a chunky chain necklace, and denim jeans. For the ultimate couples costume, your partner can wear a denim dress, just like Britney.

11. Scarecrow

Roberto Anania / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

While scarecrows usually wear denim overalls, you can pull of a similar look with a denim jacket. All you need to do is add essential details like plaid prints, face makeup, and a straw hat.

12. Kyrsten Sinema

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema made waves at the end of October when she wore a denim vest, of all things, while presiding over the Senate during negotiations around President Biden’s signature “Build Back Better” infrastructure bill. (Which, to be clear, Sinema along with her fellow moderate Democrat Joe Manchin are basically gutting to pieces.) For this Halloween costume, simply wear a denim vest over a plain black tee. Pair with chunky Southwestern silver jewelry, thick-rimmed glasses, and a big glass of wine.