40 Engagement Instagram Caption Ideas That Have Quite The *Ring* To Them

After years of dodging questions from family and friends, it finally happened: Your relationship status has been upgraded from “dating” to “engaged.” Whether you got down on one knee or exclaimed “Yes!” through sobs, you’re going to want to share your life update with your friends, family, and followers.

With an announcement this important, you’ll need an unforgettable IG caption to pair with a customary photo of the ring. Thankfully, these engagement Instagram caption ideas are filled with sweet, clever, and touching tributes to your partner, so you can spend less time brainstorming for the ‘Gram and more time jumping into wedding planning.

No matter if your proposal played out in front of your loved ones, or the question was popped during an intimate night at home, a milestone this major is meant to be shared on social media. After all, you know what they say: “Pics or it didn’t happen.”

Planning a wedding is no joke, but having an announcement caption sorted out in advance is an easy way to make the process slightly more manageable. Not to mention, it might help you manifest that ring even faster. Hey, you never know.

If you expect to take your relationship to the next level soon, or you recently got engaged to your partner, these caption ideas will help make it Instagram official.

“Forever started the day I met you.” Eleganza/E+/Getty Images I’m not crying, there’s something in my eye.

“One step closer to ‘I do.’” You can’t get to “I do” without a “yes” first.

“My left hand just got a lot shinier.” The perfect caption for showing off your new bling.

“I’ll follow you anywhere — including down the aisle.” Cute.

“Does this ring make me look engaged?” Don’t be afraid to bring attention to your new diamond.

“Can’t wait to spend forever with you.” FG Trade Latin/E+/Getty Images A classic sentiment that never fails to pull at the heartstrings.

“This is what my forever looks like.” Adorable.

“Now accepting maid of honor applications.” This one is sure to send your friends and family into a tizzy.

“[He/she/they] put a ring on it.” You can never go wrong with a Beyoncé reference.

“Cheers to forever!” I’ll drink to that.

“That’s ‘fiancé’ to you!” Kyle Kuhlman / 500px/500px Prime/Getty Images Say it again for the people in the back.

“If it wasn’t obvious, I said ‘yes.’” Sometimes you need to spell it out for your followers.

“Good thing I have my wedding all planned out in my head.” Shout out to Pinterest.

“Life update.” The understatement of the year.

“‘Fiancé’ has a nice ring to it.” Emphasis on the “ring.”

“Some knots are meant to be tied forever.” Frazao Studio Latino/E+/Getty Images Now it makes sense why they call it “tying the knot.”

“I’ve never said ‘yes’ to something so fast.” Didn’t even have to think about it.

“Don’t know where I’d be without you.” You can almost hear your followers letting out a collective “awww.”

“Sorry to report there are two fewer fish in the sea.” Sorry, not sorry.

“If you’ve noticed something different about me, it might be because I’m a fiancé now.” The newly-engaged glow is real.

“The easiest question I’ve ever answered.” ljubaphoto/E+/Getty Images A simple question deserves a simple caption.

“Officially off the market.” Finally.

“Anyone know a good wedding planner?” Real talk though, a call-out for wedding planner recs isn’t a bad idea.

“Writing my vows as we speak.” One less thing you’ll have to worry about leading up to the wedding.

“Thank goodness I got my nails done last week.” Engagement nails are a must.

“I think I wanna marry you.” Tegra Stone Nuess/Stone/Getty Images Bruno Mars said it best.

“Now taking first dance suggestions.” “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran is so played out.

“Got some new bling.” If you got it, flaunt it.

“So glad I swiped right.” This only works if you and your betrothed met on a dating app, obviously.

“Does this count as a hard launch?” You can hard launch an engagement, right?

“Time to buy a white dress.” Jordi Salas/Moment/Getty Images Anyone want to go shopping?

“‘I do’ coming soon.” Teasing your wedding like it’s an album release is kind of chic.

“Found my forever person.” How sweet.

“Might need to become left-handed after this.” So everyone can see your ring, of course. If it’s already your dominant hand, something like “Being left-handed has finally paid off!” should do the trick.

“Normally I don’t like surprises, but this was a pretty great one.” Marco VDM/E+/Getty Images Maybe surprises aren’t so bad after all.

“So lucky I get to marry my best friend.” We should all be so lucky.

“My favorite lifetime subscription.” That’s one way to put it.

“Wedding planning brought to you by Pinterest.” No lies detected.

“Forever isn’t long enough.” skynesher/E+/Getty Images So true.

“Catch me practicing my ‘I do’ in the mirror.” You don’t want to mess it up on the big day.