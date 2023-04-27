Just as the pretty flowers begin to bloom, you may or may not notice a whole lot of love-filled engagement announcements flooding your feeds along with it.

While some people have a few trusted friends that are in on the secret (and encourage a booked salon manicure date ahead of the big surprise) — you might cringe a little if you end up saying “yes, I’ll marry you” with a grown-out, chipped, or chewed up set of nails.

If you’re looking to take a simple route, the timing couldn’t be more perfect. The “quiet luxury” aesthetic is very much in right now, with newlywed Sofia Richie-Grainge as the undisputed face of the low-key luxe movement. When it comes to nails, less is truly more, and a minimally understated color palette along with some lip gloss-inspired high-shine has proven to be endlessly chic and timeless.

For the fiancé and fiancées who want to show off their new sparkling rock with a timeless manicure to match, or those who are just a little suspicious that their partner may pop the question soon — here are 18 nail ideas that won’t compete for attention with your engagement ring. Because diamonds are forever ... and so are your engagement photos.

1 Glazed Donut Nails The chrome manicure that Zola Ganzorigt created for Hailey Bieber in 2022 sparked the “glazed” phenomenon, and it’s been one of the most talked-about nail trends ever since.

2 A Classic French Moment French manicures are always a good idea. A graphic “invisible” design is a more modern take, while simple white tips give a sophisticated vibe that will stand the test of time.

3 A Lover’s Initial Take a page out of Kourtney Kardashian’s nail art book and get your significant other’s initials on an accent nail. Need more convincing? Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian are fans of the mani trend, too.

4 Gilded Tips A gilded micro French manicure would perfectly complement a gold band.

5 A “Soft Girl” Vanilla French Milky nails have been having a major moment. Mixed with a classic French tip design, it will perfectly completely your new engagement ring.

6 Hearts Of Gold Teeny tiny hearts are oh so romantic.

7 “Lip Gloss” Nails Mrs. Sofia Richie-Grainge went for a sheer, high-shine manicure for her recent wedding day. Bookmark the barely-there look for your next salon appointment.

8 Minimalistic Marble Oft for a soft nail art look like this marble manicure with a bridal twist.

9 Accent Pearls What could possibly be more bridal than dainty pearls?

10 More Pearls For The Girls If you can’t decide on one nail trend, combine the French manicure and pearlcore trends.

11 Simple Stones Dot one — or every — nail with small rhinestones for a blingy vibe that will accent your new jewelry.

12 Multicolored Chrome The glazed look doesn’t have to be white. Add a bit of flavor with a different shade-shifting chrome color.

13 A Glimpse Of Gold Spice up a simple base color with metallic foil.

14 Velvet Vibes A a neutral shade with a velvet-like finish gives the perfect amount of sparkle.

15 Something Blue Subtle French tips in a baby blue hue are the perfect way to incorporate a pop of color.

16 Fine Lines Thin stripes of silver keep a basic manicure from being boring.

17 White Florals A white floral design is a no-fail mani idea.