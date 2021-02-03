February's New Moon Will Inspire You To Think Outside The Box

We're in the middle of Aquarius season 2021, and this sign's innovative energy will peak during the February 2021 new moon, which takes place on Feb. 11. This lunation offers us an opportunity to set intentions related to our future and spruce up our New Year's goals with some fresh and quirky twists. You'll want to peep your February 2021 new moon horoscopes ahead of the big day so you know how to fully take advantage of the lunar magic.

This new moon takes place in forward-thinking air sign Aquarius' territory, which shifts us into a more inventive, creative, and community-oriented mindset. It hits during the height of February's Aquarius stellium, during which seven celestial bodies will be clustered together in this sign — all of which majorly amplify the unconventional Aquarian qualities of this lunation. Prepare to think outside the box when it comes to goal-setting and embrace the full spectrum of your individuality. Not even the current Mercury retrograde period can stop you from channeling the revolutionary energy of this new moon and making much-needed changes in your life.

This new moon is serving major Age of Aquarius vibes, and it'll encourage all of us to find new ways to be our weird and wonderful selves — and inspire others to do the same. Read on to find out exactly how the February 2021 new moon will affect your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're never afraid to do things solo, Aries, but this new moon will challenge you to rise up and shine within a group setting. While Mercury retrograde may be mixing up communications amongst your friends and coworkers, you can use this lunation's energy to rise above the drama, find your light, and make your voice heard. Your leadership is needed.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

How do you feel about your current career trajectory, Taurus? This innovative new moon asks you to get real about whether or not you feel you can truly express yourself at your current job and make a difference for others through your work. If you feel ready for a change, now's a great time to update your LinkedIn.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You've been feeling restless in your everyday routine lately, Gemini, so this new moon inspires you to seek some inspiration — even if Mercury retrograde is slightly cramping your style. Feed your creative brain by signing up for a fun class, diving into a great book, or perfecting some new Pinterest boards as you plan your dream vacation.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you've got unspoken grief, unpaid debts, or any other energetic burdens weighing on your soul, then this new moon is your opportunity to face up to those demons and clear your inner slate. It's easy to neglect personal boundaries when you're used to caring for others, but now's the time relieve yourself of stress, secrets, and toxic relationships. Start anew.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

There's been so much planetary focus on your close partnerships lately, Leo, and that can put a strain on things — but this new moon asks you to shake things up. If things in your love life have gotten stale or overly-stressful, mix things up by doing something new together or mutually breaking the "rules" you normally follow. A little shared rebellion keeps things fresh.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

All you want to do under this new moon, Virgo, is to revamp your schedule, get organized, and conquer your current plans — but with your ruling planet Mercury retrograding, you keep running into roadblocks. That's OK! Use this lunation to start chipping away at the more menial tasks on your to-do list and clearing space for bigger projects down the road.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

This new moon is breathing new life into your passion projects, romantic relationships, and general sense of self-confidence, Libra — so don't sleep on its inspiring energy! Take a break from the grind and allow yourself to have some lighthearted fun by saying yes to a date or having a silly craft night with friends to get your creative juices flowing.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You've been learning so many lessons when it comes to your private life lately, Scorpio — and this new moon brings an opportunity for you to take what you've learned and start anew. If you have drama with people from your past, clear the air and put a stop to the drama head-on. Your emotions will flow much more freely when you release those deep-rooted burdens.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Pay close attention to the quirky little details of your everyday life, Sagittarius, as this new moon is helping you to see all your usual communications and interactions from a fresh perspective. Use this energy to connect with people around you more authentically and handle any lingering tasks on your to-do list that are sucking the joy of your daily life.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

The number in your bank account does not equate to your worth as a person, Cap. And this new moon is here to remind you that you can manage your finances without making things personal. Forgive yourself for any past financial mistakes you've made and use the mental clarity of this airy new moon to help make a solid plan to keep you on track in the future.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Happy new moon in your sign, Aquarius! You're feeling like the center of attention, as all your weird and wonderful eccentricities are on full display for the world to see. But that doesn't mean you can't change things up on a whim! Allow yourself to shed old skins, start new habits, and be whoever you want to be. Your authenticity will inspire others to be more real, too.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your spiritual powers are strong right now, Pisces, and you can use your mystical gifts to uplift others as well as yourself. Try doing a new moon ritual with a focus on collective growth and wellness, or just lighting some incense as you clear your mind. However you connect with your inner-magic is fine, so long as you're being true to yourself.