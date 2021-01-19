After a month of being focused on our work, money, and goal-oriented grinds à la Capricorn season, Aquarius season 2021 kicks off on January 19. Thanks to Aquarius' avant-garde, our innovative inner rebellions are invited to come out to play during this transit. You'll want to know how Aquarius season 2021 will affect your your zodiac sign so you can align with the vibe.

Fixed air sign Aquarius is the independent free-thinker of the zodiac. With its rebellious streak that loves to challenge the status quo, its energy helps all of us question authority and embrace a less conventional approach to life. This innovative vibe will inspire fresh and futuristic ideas, a deeper focus on friendships and community, and a uniquely fresh perspective on things. It allows us to step back and observe the world from a more objective distance.

Aquarius season is also helping us to align with the overarching energy of the Age of Aquarius, which is believed to have been heralded in by December 2020's Great Conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter. There will be six celestial bodies clustered together in Aquarius for the majority of the month (including a pesky Mercury retrograde), causing the futuristic and progressive Aquarian breeze to blow even stronger than usual this season.

Read on for your Aquarius season 2021 horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're bursting with new ideas about ways to get more involved with your community and build a deeper rapport with your friends and colleagues. While you've spent a lot of time focused on your own goals recently, this refreshing vibe will have you pouring more energy into working with others. It's a great time to take on a volunteer gig, join an online book or movie club, or just plan more Zoom hangs with your crew to foster connection.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Get ready to mix things up at work, Taurus, because Aquarius season will have you looking at your career from a new perspective. Instead of only thinking about your own legacy, you're considering how your influence on the world will impact the collective — and you're finding ways to use your professional path to make a difference. Step outside of your box to come up with innovative ways to give back through your work.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

With the sun traveling through a fellow air sign's territory, you're thriving this season, Gem. This transit will light up your desire for knowledge and help you look at the current state of the world from a more objective point of view. Expect plenty of mind-expanding experiences and perspective-shifting conversations. It's a great time to pick up a book on politics, spirituality, or philosophy to get those mental juices flowing.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

While Aquarius energy tends to be more emotionally detached, your sensitive water sign self will be exploring the vulnerability and intimacy that exists between strangers. Don't shy away from your natural sense of empathy now, Cancer. The world is going through tough times, and you're finding ways to connect with the collective struggles in a deeper, more serious way. Use this feeling to build a bridge between your heart and the outside world.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

This month has you reevaluating your one-on-one relationship dynamics, Leo — with your lovers, your besties, and your bosses alike. You've got a great need for independence within partnerships now, so you'll be extra sensitive to any unnecessary rules that infringe on your sense of personal freedom. Thankfully, you're realizing that you don't need to play by anyone's rules but your own. Be unconventional about your approach.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Being organized is one of your strong suits, Virgo, but this season inspires you to mix things up a bit and break out of your usual routine. Self-care is more than just bath bombs and Zoom yoga on the weekends. Perhaps penciling in more time for volunteering, friendships, or relaxation is the schedule shift you've been seeking. Breathe fresh life into your daily grind by changing your perspective on productivity.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

With a fellow air sign's season in full swing, you're thriving and bursting with innovative and creative ideas that are uniquely your own. Pour your energy into a passion project and let yourself loosen up — now's a time to be more playful about life. Your shining individuality is also making you extra lucky in romance, so look forward to loads of opportunities on the dating scene. Have some fun and get your flirt on, Libra!

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The coming month can be especially transformative in helping you to change the way you relate to your past and express your emotional side. You're usually a deeply-sensitive feeler, Scorpio, but you're channeling Aquarius' cool, calm, and collected vibe. Looking at your internal landscape from a more detached perspective will help you sort through sensitive past issues with a healthy dose of objectivity.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your social calendar is fully blowing up this season, Sagittarius, so expect to dedicate a lot of time to fostering connections with both your crew and your colleagues. This month's busy-bee energy has you buzzing from one conversation and work project to the next, generating tons of fresh and futuristic ideas. You've been in a minor hibernation mode lately, but Aquarius' energy will break your anti-social spell.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You set some serious New Year's intentions for yourself when it came to work and money, Cap — but now, Aquarius season's innovative energy will swoop in to give those goals a fresh and unique flavor. You're shaking up your plans and embracing your unconventional side when it comes to finances and values. Don't be afraid to do something untraditional with your dollars and make a well-thought-out splurge.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Happy solar return, Aquarius! This season is all about letting your rebellious side come out to play and showcasing your uniqueness. You're taking all the experiences you've had over the past year and building a whole new set of rules for your life. This is a chance to reinvent your image and send your sparkle into the spotlight. By being your unabashed eccentric self, you'll inspire others to proudly be themselves, too.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

This month brings a quiet, spiritual journey for you, Pisces. While you may not be feeling super connected to your work or social life on a material level, you'll have plenty of deep thoughts and mystical experiences to keep you busy. Lean into your already-strong sense of intuition and get in touch with your soul. Don't overload your calendar with obligations — you need to time to rest, recharge, and introspect.