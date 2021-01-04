January's New Moon Is Perfect For Manifesting Your 2021 Goals

The first full lunar cycle of the new year is kicking off on January 12 (or just after midnight on January 13, if you're on eastern time) with the January 2021 new moon — and it's here to help pump up our New Year's goals with a mystical flair. If you have some personal intentions that could use a little lunar pick-me-up, then you'll want to know how the January 2021 new moon will affect you, based on your zodiac sign.

The first new moon of 2021 takes place in the hardworking cardinal earth sign of Capricorn, which inspires us to zero in on our goals and start planning for the year ahead. This lunation is perfect for setting intentions around work, money matters, and otherwise aligning yourself with the overarching vibe of Capricorn season — which is all about determination and laying out a solid foundation for our future. New moons are an ideal time for new beginnings, so this is an auspicious time to launch new projects, too.

Because power-hungry planet Pluto is joining forces with this new moon, we'll feel extra driven toward getting what we want — so prepare to set some major new moon intentions. We may feel more quietly competitive as usual, and will naturally feel more strategic when it comes to plotting the best course of action toward our future. Resist the urge to be shady about getting to the top and instead embrace the Capricorn style of achievement — steady, disciplined, and well-thought-out.

This lunation offers a boost for everyone's 2021 goals, but each of us will experience the energy a little differently. Read on to find out how the January 2021 new moon will affect your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Get ready to manifest some serious magic relating to your career, Aries! You have a chance to set yourself up for long-term success if you play your cards right, as this new moon is offering you insight into your strengths in the workplace. If you're looking to embark on a new career path or start a new project that better aligns with your values at work, now's the time to make a move.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As a fixed sign, you're used to looking straight ahead and charging toward your goals, Taurus — but this new moon asks you to broaden your field of vision. Even if you already have your eyes on a specific 2021 prize, adding some new tools to your personal arsenal (by enrolling in a class, taking up a new hobby, or seeking fresh perspectives from others) will open up a world of new opportunities.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The first new moon of the year is one of the deepest and most personal for you, Gemini, as it asks you to dive beneath the surface of your life and relationships to examine the inner workings of your soul. This is a great time to embrace your inner mystic witch — plan a new moon ritual or do a tarot spread for 2021 to connect your intuitive side with your tangible goals.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

New beginnings are taking form within your love life now, Cancer, and you have an opportunity to build something really special. Whether you're in a relationship or not, now's a great time to get serious about what you're looking for in a partner. Make a list of the things you're trying to manifest in love and reflect on them through the year to come.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If you set any wellness-related New Year's goals for yourself, this new moon is rolling through to amplify your sense of discipline and drive, Leo. This is an ideal moment to restructure your routine — starting a new exercise regime, changing your eating habits, or adding calming wellness rituals to your day could have extra lasting power now if you set your mind to them.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

What lights up your passion fire, Virgo? This new moon asks you to step away from the mundane and embrace the whimsical, flirty, and fun desires that reside in your heart. You have an opportunity to start building the foundation for something creatively fulfilling that could spark a whole lot of joy during the year to come. Lean into your playful and romantic side.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

The new moon is calling you toward quiet introspection time, Libra, so forego your social butterfly instincts to self-soothe at home instead. As you begin a new year, it's important to feel comfortable with yourself and your space. Use this lunar downtime to snuggle up at home and write in your journal, or do some 2021 cleaning so your home feels even cozier.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

With the new year in full swing, it's easy to get caught up in planning for your big-picture goals, Scorpio — but don't underestimate the power of consistent baby steps. Instead of looking ahead and trying to make giant leaps, this new moon will inspire you to take a closer look at the little details within your life. Work with what you've got and break up your larger goals into a series of smaller ones.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your mind is on money now, Sagittarius, and this new moon offers you the perfect opportunity to clean up your financial situation and start fresh. Use Capricorn's pragmatic energy to make a budget and create a spending plan that'll make you feel more secure in your cashflow over the coming year. Even small changes can add up, so make a plan and be diligent about sticking to it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Happy new moon in your sign, Capricorn! You're naturally goal-oriented, but this annual lunation will supercharge your New Year's intentions with an even stronger sense of determination and discipline. Right now, you have the power to make your dreams materialize out of thin air — so charge forward toward what you want and don't be afraid to ask for what you're worth.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

The holi-daze felt particularly exhausting for you this year, Aquarius, but thankfully this new moon brings spiritual restoration. Your typically logical mind will benefit from getting lost in a daydream, so let yourself indulge in a fantasy and embrace extra time to rest. Slowing down now and getting in touch with your dreams will help you recharge the batteries on your goals.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

There are new beginnings on the horizon in your social life now, Pisces, so open your heart to new friendships and networking opportunities that could change the course of your future. As the sign of the fish, you love to swim amongst others — and you'll find that this lunation brings you a sense community that'll sail you toward new seas of connection.