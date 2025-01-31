Whether you jumped right into action on your 2025 money goals or spent January struggling to stick to a strategy, the astrology of February brings good fortune for your bank account. Some exciting planetary alignments are coming to bring lucky opportunities and motivation boosts, so your money horoscope for February 2025 is major.

Things kick off in Aquarius season, and this solar vibe is great for objective thinking, allowing you to take a birds-eye view of your financial life and make innovative decisions without too much emotionality — especially since mental planet Mercury will be here alongside the sun for the whole first half of the month, too. Speaking of Mercury, this quizzical planet will make a beautiful trine aspect to abundant Jupiter on Feb. 3, allowing brilliant and lucrative ideas to flow freely. The following day, value-oriented Venus enters Aries, boosting self-worth and gassing up your ego. This is a great time for business plans and making trailblazing moves with money.

Another major moment comes during the buzzy Mercury cazimi on Feb. 9, during which the sun and Mercury come together for a clarifying conjunction in Aquarius. They’ll collectively square off with Aquarius’ avant-garde ruler Uranus, challenging you to think outside the box as you generate some fresh and futuristic ideas to buff up your bank account or level up your career. Make sure you’re considering long-term results too, as go-getter Mars will be vibing out with responsibility-focused Saturn on the same day, giving credence and longevity to your goals.

The full moon in Leo on Feb. 12 is packed with passion, making it a good time to pour energy into a side hustle and boost your confidence at work. However, logic may no longer be your first mental impulse once Valentine’s Day rolls around, as intellectual Mercury enters emotional Pisces, making everyone a little blurry-eyed when it comes to number-crunching or practical thinking. It’ll be easy to make decisions based on feelings rather than facts for the rest of the month — especially once the sun follows suit on Feb. 18, kicking off Pisces season. This may not be the most pragmatic time of year, but it’s great for creativity and dreaming big.

Mars retrograde has been in effect since early December, lowering collective motivation levels. But you should start feeling much more ambitious and ready to slay your goals come Feb. 23, when this competitive planet stations direct. The days following are ripe for creative planning, as Mercury will align with down-to-business Saturn. The month ends with a dreamy new moon in Pisces, putting you in touch with your financial fantasies. It’ll be up to you to figure out how to turn them into a reality.

Read on for your February 2025 money horoscope.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Networking is king for the first half of February, so if you need to fundraise or put feelers out for a new gig, tap into your community for support. The whole first week of the month up through the Mercury cazimi on Feb. 9 is the perfect time to ask a friend or colleague for a favor or a warm handoff. The full moon on Feb. 12 inspires your creativity, so if you need to spruce up a business plan or inject some self-expression into a work project, this is a great time. Pisces season is a little quieter, so give yourself some downtime to rethink your goals. It’ll be easier to charge up your batteries once your ruling planet Mars wraps up its retrograde on Feb. 23.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Your career is full of action this month, and the whole first half of the month is great for getting innovative and forward-thinking in your work. Jupiter retrograde wraps up in your money sector on Feb. 4, bringing more opportunities to expand your wealth, while the Mercury cazimi on Feb. 9 can bring exciting and unexpected ideas that spice up your professional path. Once Pisces season starts, get out and do some networking, as you may be able to connect with people who can offer some helpful financial guidance or career boosts — especially in the days leading up to the new moon on Feb. 27.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) The first week of the month is a great time to visualize your ideal professional future and look out for fateful moments of destiny involving your current career path. Lucrative opportunities and ideas could come to you in unexpected forms. You’ll be able to attract more abundance once fortune-filled Jupiter wraps up its retrograde in your sign on Feb. 4, too. Expect good luck and you’ll probably find it. Your intellectual ruler Mercury hits your career zone on Feb. 14 and it’s followed by the sun a few days later, so the latter half of the month is great for planning career moves and making meaningful connections. Make long-awaited money moves starting Feb. 23, as go-getter Mars ends its retrograde in your finance sector. Plant some lucrative seeds for your career under the new moon on Feb. 27.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Abundance will flow like honey in your professional life starting Feb. 4, when attraction-boosting Venus hits your career zone. Use your diplomatic charm to get ahead. The Mercury cazimi on Feb. 9 is a good time to unexpectedly pay off a debt or take out a well-planned-out loan. The full moon on Feb. 12 is in your finance sector, so connect with your money goals and move confidently. Pisces season opens your mind to new perspectives, making it a good time to seek a mentor to guide you in a career or money matters. You’ll feel much more equipped to go after your goals on Feb. 23, as motivated planet Mars wraps up its retrograde in your sign, boosting your energy and ambition alike.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Business partnerships can flourish for you during Aquarius season, so talk through the possibilities with people. You can make a great impression during the Mercury cazimi on Feb. 9, but be ready for some possible surprises. Weather them and you’ll be just fine! The full moon in your sign a few days later is your chance to bring your goals to fruition, whether career or financial, so make your moves. If you need to discuss a loan or potentially pay one back, the latter half of the month is a great time to do so — especially during the final week of February leading up to the new moon on Feb. 27.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) The first half of the month is highly productive, giving you plenty of mental clarity around organizing your work tasks and managing your budget. The Mercury cazimi on Feb. 9 is a good time to kick off a new project or otherwise start some new habits that make your workday more functional. Abundant planet Jupiter wraps up its retrograde in your career zone around the same time, bringing greater opportunities and opening new doors through the months ahead. Once Pisces season hits during the second half of February, look forward to business partnerships or new contracts coming your way. The last week of the month is a great time to forge new professional relationships or hit some networking events.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Creativity is abundant during the first half of the month, and pouring your one-of-a-kind sparkle into a passion project or side hustle is a lucrative use of your energy. You might come up with an especially exciting idea during the Mercury cazimi on Feb. 9. During the second half of the month, take all of those brilliant and visionary plans you’ve conjured up and start putting them into practice. Vibes are much more productive once Pisces season rolls around, and you’ll be even more motivated to take action in your career once Mars retrograde ends on Feb. 23.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Open your mind to some creative ideas during the first week of February, as some lucrative and destiny-tinged visions could dance through your mind, and it’ll be up to you to give them life. Once value-oriented Venus hits your productivity zone on Feb. 4, focus on sprucing up your daily routine to allow more time to get ahead on work. The full moon on Feb. 12 rises in your career zone, bringing potential for business opportunities. It’s a great time to bring some professional projects to fruition. Once Pisces season starts, you may be able to turn a side hustle into something more serious — especially in the days leading up to the new moon on Feb. 27.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) You’re making all sorts of connections with people throughout Aquarius season, so if you need to do some networking, find investors, or put feelers out for a new gig, the first half of the month is a great time to do so. Conversations will be especially fruitful during the Mercury cazimi on Feb. 9, so look out for new opportunities being offered to you by the people around you. The full moon on Feb. 12 in fellow fire sign Leo could bring a mentor into your life, so seek fresh perspectives in matters of finance and career. If you’ve been lagging on paying off a lingering debt, you might feel more motivated to take care of business once the ambitious planet Mars ends its retrograde on Feb. 23.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18) Money is on your mind in a big way during Aquarius season, and your usually pragmatic outlook might feel a little less conventional. The Mercury cazimi on Feb. 9 lights up your mind with especially innovative ideas about how to save or spend your cash, so trust your instincts and look toward the future as you make plans. The full moon on Feb. 12 is a great time to pay back any money you owe or take steps toward financial freedom. Pisces season brings the potential for lucrative social connections, so say yes to a happy hour with colleagues, as you may be able to get some helpful networking in. Important conversations about your financial future could arise in the days leading up to the new moon on Feb. 27, so look out for opportunities.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) It’s your season, Aquarius, and so your goals and desires are on the front burner now. The first week of the month is especially fruitful for finance goals, and some exciting twists of fate could help to align you with lucrative opportunities to boost your income. Use the Mercury cazimi on Feb. 9 to launch your ideas into reality. Once Pisces season comes around, money will be a greater focus for you, so consider putting together a budget or otherwise making some money moves. You’ll feel much more productive and capable of tackling your financial goals once Mars retrograde ends on Feb. 23, and the new moon a few days later is a great time to manifest more abundance.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) You’ve got major manifesting power during the first week of the month, and fateful alignments could bring you to the right place at the right time. Listen to the universe and you might be brought some lucrative rewards. Value-oriented Venus hits your finance zone on Feb. 4, making it easy to attract material abundance or diplomatically discuss a pay raise. Unexpected wrenches in your schedule could arise under the full moon on Feb. 12 and disrupt your productivity, so stick to your to-do list to avoid getting off-track with work. Once your birthday season begins, you’ll feel more in tune with your goals and plans. Use the new moon in your sign on Feb. 27 to manifest your heart out.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.