Happy New Year, star babes! The astrology of January sets the tone for the entirety of 2025, as the first two weeks alone bring loads of energetic shifts—all of which foreshadow the massive planetary realignments that’ll take place throughout the year ahead. From New Year’s Day until the very end of the month, January’s astrological calendar is packed with buzzy activity, and all zodiac signs will want to be in the know.

The personal planets aren’t wasting any time when it comes to making New Year’s changes, as romantic Venus, action-oriented Mars, and communicative Mercury all switch signs throughout the first eight days of the month. More energy shifts shake up the cosmic atmosphere come Jan. 11, when the mystical North and South Nodes of Destiny spin into new parts of the zodiac for the first time since July 2022, catalyzing an important cycle of spiritual growth that’ll carry on throughout the entirety of 2025.

Capricorn season runs through the first few weeks of January, challenging everyone to get more serious and business-minded about their professional and financial goals. However, the emotional full moon in Cancer on Jan. 13 pulls attention toward people’s private lives, inspiring more introspection and sensitivity. Vibes shift once Aquarius season starts on Jan. 19, as Capricorn’s traditional and reserved energy will be replaced with this fixed air sign’s innovative and rebellious vibe. The new moon on Jan. 29 gets everyone thinking less conventionally, so open your mind to unexpected desires.

Your astrological forecast for January 2025 promises plenty of excitement. Dive into all the cosmic details so that you know what to expect.

Watery Vibes For The Love & Sex Planets

Get ready for big feelings in relationships, as love and sex planets Venus and Mars are fully submerged in sensitive water sign energy during the first week of the month. On Jan. 2, amorous Venus swims into fantasy-loving Pisces, so invite your inner hopeless romantic out to play. This creative and open-hearted sign allows you to look at love through rose-colored glasses, so expect some heart-eyed crushes, sappy daydreams, and more emotionally driven connections in your relationships.

Later that week, on Jan. 6, the lusty planet Mars is retrograding back into tender-hearted Cancer, challenging you to find healthy outlets for your more difficult feelings and resist the urge to be overly defensive. Mars was recently in Cancer’s emotional waters from Sept. 4 to Nov. 3 before beginning its current retrograde period — so look to what your passions and motivations were during this time to get a clue into the themes that you may be exploring from a new angle during the remainder of the retrograde.

Big Capricorn Energy

The first weeks of January make up the bulk of Capricorn season, and this disciplined earth sign’s influence is ideal for helping you buckle down on your New Year’s intentions and get serious about what you’d like to accomplish over time. Use Capricorn’s shrewd and methodical energy to plan your goals and lay out a solid foundation to support your growth.

Communication planet Mercury joins the sun in Capricorn on Jan. 8, amplifying the hardworking and industrious vibe of the season and making it easy to think realistically and better communicate. This whole middle stretch of the month is a good time to make investments, talk business, or otherwise make grounded decisions that can bring long-term benefits.

The Shifting Of The Lunar Nodes

Get ready for some soul-level realignments, because on Jan. 11, the North and South Nodes of Destiny will switch signs for the first time since 2022, shifting into the signs of Pisces and Virgo, respectively. The North Node symbolizes individuals’ higher life purpose and collective spiritual growth, and the South Node represents the limitations of your comfort zone and the lessons that have already been learned. These cosmic points haven’t been positioned this way in Pisces and Virgo since 2007, so look forward to the beginning of some important new journeys.

The North and South Nodes correspond with the moon’s orbit, which is why they’re also known as the lunar nodes or the Nodes of the Moon — and why their shift through the zodiac also aligns with the new eclipse series that’s kicked off in Pisces and Virgo. The Nodes will be activated by the luminaries for the eclipse seasons in March and September, and in these signs, expect to be pushed to release your need for control and embrace the mysteries of the unknown.

The Year’s First Full Moon On Jan. 13

Capricorn season has everyone’s minds on money, career, and material gain. But once the full moon rises in its home sign of Cancer on Jan. 13, you’ll likely feel your attention being pulled to more emotional matters, including your family life and your inner world. This watery lunation brings feelings swelling up to the surface, allowing you to work through anything that’s been weighing on your heart.

Handle yourself and others with care and gentleness, but leave a little room for a fun surprise or two — as the moon is making a sweet and supportive sextile aspect with eccentric and unpredictable planet Uranus, giving the first major lunation of the year an electrifying, exciting, and unexpected twist.

Aquarius Vibes & A Refreshing New Moon

The sun enters the non-traditional and community-minded sign of Aquarius on Jan. 19, kicking off Aquarius season 2025. This fixed air sign’s innovative vibe can inspire you to take all the practical plans you made during the Capricorn season and give them an unconventional and out-of-the-box spin. Mental planet Mercury joins the party on Jan. 27, infusing communication and thinking with a level-headed sense of objectivism that allows you to view situations and feelings from a new perspective.

The airy Aquarian energy hits its stride come Jan. 29, when the year’s first new moon rises in this sign. This gloriously buzzy and exciting lunation will inspire you to wave your freak flag proudly and embrace your weirdest and most wonderful qualities. It’s an auspicious time to set some forward-thinking intentions and tap into your individuality, as the moon will be in a gorgeous trine aspect with lucky planet Jupiter, bringing loads of opportunities for growth, abundance, and confidence.

Goodbye, Uranus Retrograde

The refreshing air of Aquarius season is about to start blowing everyone in a new direction, as innovative planet Uranus — Aquarius’ modern ruler — stations direct on Jan. 30. Uranus retrograde started back in September, and as the planet of surprises and sudden changes, its forward motion will inspire you to jump ahead on your path, even if you’ve been thrown some curveballs. What personal and collective revolutions have you felt brewing over the past months? Now may be a time to act on the cutting-edge concepts you’ve been toying with. New year, new you!