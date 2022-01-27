There’s no sign that’s more in touch with their emotions or their fantasies than Pisces. Born between approximately Feb. 18 and March 20, these water babies have a powerful sense of intuition and an even more powerful imagination. Sure, they may get stereotyped as being overly-sensitive space cadets, but once you swim alongside these cosmic fish and get to know Pisces zodiac signs’ biggest strengths, you’ll realize how special they are.

Pisces are one of the three water zodiac signs, so they lead with their feelings and are constantly submerging themselves in the colorful world of their emotions. As one of the free-spirited mutable signs, Pisces are also adaptable and go-with-the-flow — they believe in beauty and romance, and they can always find the silver lining in any situation. These natural-born dreamers are full of imagination and inspiration, and they truly care about other people.

While we all have our personal biases, the truth is that none of the zodiac signs in astrology are any “better” than the next. Each astrological archetype has positive and negative traits associated with it, but their energies work together in perfect harmony in our birth charts. And in the case of Pisces zodiac signs, their dreamy and ethereal energy sets them apart from the rest.

Whether you’ve discovered some Pisces placements in your astrological birth chart or you just want to get to know your favorite Pisces people better, understanding Pisces zodiac signs’ biggest strengths is a must.

1. They’re Super Creative

Inspiration is never a problem for a Pisces, as they’re one of the most creative signs of the zodiac. They love to express themselves through artistic mediums, so they’re always trying to channel their rich emotional experiences into something symbolic and beautiful. Pisces love to lose themselves in poetry, music, or films that carry them to another world, too.

2. Their Intuition Is On Point

Pisces’ ruling planet in modern astrology is illusive Neptune — the planet associated with dreams and spirituality. This ethereal and otherworldly influence is what gives Pisces their psychic energy. These intuitives often get gut feelings, premonitions, or tingly “spidey senses” that are inexplicable but very real. If a Pisces catches a vibe about something, trust them.

3. They Can Always Find The Silver Lining

In traditional astrology, Pisces is ruled by Jupiter, the planet of good luck and optimism — and this jovial energy is part of what makes Pisces so idealistic. To a Pisces, the glass is always half full, and they can find the silver lining in every storm cloud. These positive thinkers know how to look on the bright side.

4. They’re Not Afraid To Feel Things

Like a true water sign, Pisces’ tend to let their sentimentality lead them through life. While some people may try to push aside their more difficult emotions, Pisces are quick to dive right in. They want to experience the full gamut of their feelings — from joy to sorrow — so they’ll always embrace what’s in their heart.

5. They Believe In The Good Of The World

While some might accuse them of wearing rose-colored glasses, nothing can take away Pisces’ belief in the goodness the world has to offer — and this unshakable faith is a good thing. Even in the face of darkness and hardship, these sensitive souls trust that kindness will prevail, and that even the cruelest people have love in their hearts.

6. Their Compassion Runs Deep

Pisces have no problem getting in touch with their feelings, so it makes sense that this heightened emotional sensitivity also gives them a deep sense of compassion for other people. Pisces easily absorb the energy and emotions of those around them, so if someone’s hurting or feeling sad, they can feel the sting, too.

7. They’re Never Judgmental

Pisces have soft hearts and open minds, and they understand that everyone is on their own unique spiritual journey — so they appreciate people’s differences and rarely form harsh judgments. Pisces’ tend to embrace a very forgiving and “live and let live” mentality about life, and they don’t have a need to impose their personal beliefs on others.

8. They Know How To Go With The Flow

As one of the mutable signs, Pisces know how to embrace the ever-evolving and unpredictable nature of life. They have naturally go-with-the-flow personalities, so they don’t mind shifting their plans or switching things up at the last minute. In fact, they thrive when they’re able to just “vibe” instead of having to stick to a concrete set of rules or expectations.

9. They’re Super Mystical

We already know how intuitive Pisceans are — and this mystical ability to tap into the realm of invisible magic extends into their spiritual lives, too. Pisces can see right past the mundane distractions of everyday life and transcend right into a higher vibration, allowing them to easily access their higher-minded instincts and get in touch with their spiritual self.

10. They Love Their Alone Time

Pisces is the sign associated with the twelfth house in astrology, which corresponds with themes of solitude and healing. This connection explains why Pisces tend to embrace alone time instead of avoiding it. They’re not likely to fall victim to FOMO, as they see solo time as a valuable opportunity to recharge their batteries and get in touch with themselves.