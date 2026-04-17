Inject Whimsy Into Your Friendships With The "First Follower Theory"

Everyone needs a friend who’s happy to lock in to a serious convo over coffee, but according to TikTok creator @siececampbell, you also need an audacious friend as part of your inner circle.

This is the bestie who says “yes” to all of your wildest ideas. Want to host a themed party in the park? They have their costume. Feel the itch to skip work and go to the beach on a Tuesday? They’re already in the car. “Find someone who fans that flame with you,” she went on to say. If you want to make life more whimsical and fun, you need someone who’s on board with your outlandish ideas.

In her comments section, someone said, “This is the First Follower theory!! Everything is strange until it’s widely accepted in our society. Being the first person to lean into a new concept, like being silly and whimsical, is just as brave as the person that introduced it!!”

The theory works well for business ideas and inventions, but it also applies perfectly to friendships: If you’re the mover and shaker of your crew, then you know it’s tough to find a true sidekick. People are quick to say things like “Oh, that sounds fun,” but then they never follow through. The audacious friend, on the other hand, shows up with bells on no matter what.

Whether you’re the one with the idea, or the person who likes to jump in and say, “I’m so down,” the first follower theory could be the key to creating exciting, supportive friendships. Here’s what to know.

Being A Follower Is A Good Thing

The “first follower theory” comes from a popular TedTalk called “How To Start A Movement,” which went viral in 2010 with over 11 million views. In the presentation, entrepreneur and author David Sivers, who coined the theory, showed a clip of a lone man dancing at a concert. As the band plays, and everyone else is relaxing in the grass, the man is seen standing up and wiggling in the weirdest of ways.

Since he’s dancing by himself, he looks kind of ridiculous. If you were to see this go down in real life, you might cringe, roll your eyes, or look the other way to spare him the embarrassment. But after a few minutes, another guy runs over and starts shamelessly dancing next to the first man in the same way. He even adds a few new moves of his own.

Suddenly, the wiggle dance becomes “A Thing.” More people join in until the entire crowd is dancing with them. It proves the theory that leaders may kickstart ideas, but it’s the first follower who really makes them happen. “If the leader is the flint, the first follower is the spark,” Sivers says in the clip. “When you find a lone nut doing something great, have the guts to be the first person to stand up and join in.”

First Followers Makes Great Friends

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This theory is a great one to keep in mind when it comes to being there for your friends. Think about that colorful wig party you’ve been dying to throw. Until someone shows up with neon green strands on their head, it’s nothing more than idea. But once they do, it’s officially an event — and one where other people are more likely to join in.

While you can always lean into your zany ideas on your own, it feels good to have that support. In life, you know you’ve found a true friend when someone’s willing to “go there” with you, and an actual bestie when they take things to the next level all on their own. It’s impossible to be embarrassed when someone’s got your back, so keep an eye out for these types of people.

If you already are the audacious friend, know that your enthusiastic support is making an impact on your social circle. Maybe you run up to the your BFF when they’re singing karaoke alone and belt into the mic with them. Suddenly, you’re both the main characters in the bar. If your friend keeps texting the group chat with wacky get-together ideas, be the first one to RSVP. It shows support, gets the ball rolling, and makes life so much more fun.

As Sivers says, the first followers are the one who see greatness as it’s forming, and turn it into something more. And it can do wonders for your friendships.