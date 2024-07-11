These 3 Zodiac Signs Love The Thrill Of A Surprise Party

There’s something so fun about sneaking around and planning a surprise party. The moment you decide to throw one, it’s like you become a top-secret agent. You buy a cake without anyone knowing, gather guests undercover, and sneak them all into a venue where they hide behind curtains and duck under chairs. Then, the big moment arrives, and — SURPRISE — everyone jumps out in a flurry of confetti.

When you think about what goes into it, it makes sense that certain zodiac signs would love surprise parties. They’re very popular amongst fire signs, who live for a thrill, and air signs, who always looking for fun ways to bring people together. Unlike regular, everyday parties where people show up individually, grab drinks, and eat off paper plates, surprise parties start with a literal bang that always gets the mood up.

Of course, surprise parties are exciting for the recipient, too. It’s such a shock to walk through a door thinking you’re doing one thing, only for all of your friends and family to pop out. That’s why surprise parties also appeal to the relationship-oriented zodiac signs. They want their besties to know they’re special, so they look for over-the-top ways to celebrate them.

Below are the three zodiac signs who love surprise parties, whether they’re planning them — or they’re the ones being surprised.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

As a sun-ruled fire sign, Leos naturally love to be in the spotlight. They want everyone to stop and stare when they enter a room — and maybe even clap and cheer a little. Since that’s what happens at surprise parties, it goes without saying that they’re really big fans. For them, the attention feels right.

If a Leo notices their friends sneaking around, whispering, or being secretive via text, they’ll automatically assume it’s about them. If it isn’t their birthday, they’ll run down a mental checklist of all the ways their pals might be celebrating them. Could it be their upcoming graduation? Recent job promotion? Or just because? Once they’re sure something’s afoot, they’ll ask their besties to warn them ahead of time so they can quickly fix their hair for photos.

While Leos love to be showered with attention, they also enjoy returning the favor. As a warm and generous friend, a Leo will know which members of their entourage would also appreciate a surprise party and they’ll make sure they get their moment, too.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

As one of the best friends of the zodiac, Libras are always looking for ways to go above and beyond for their pals. Instead of throwing a low-key get-together at a bar, this air sign will gladly go the extra mile for their BFF, which often means planning a major — and top secret — birthday bash.

A Libra will create a special group chat, fill it with guests, and make everyone swear to secrecy. Their whole life will then revolve around party planning as they gather food, decor, drinks, and playlists. Venus-ruled Libras live for details, so they really shine when it comes to nailing down specifics. Once the big day finally rolls around, they’ll vibrate with excitement and throw the most confetti.

Libras certainly don’t mind being the recipient of surprise parties, either. This sign would be so grateful if their friends took the time to plan such a special moment, and even more so if they actually managed to keep it a surprise. Libras are nosey AF, after all.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

If a Sagittarius is planning a party, it’s going to be a big deal. This fun-loving fire sign doesn’t know how to keep things simple, which is why you’ll never catch them celebrating a graduation or birthday over a quiet dinner.

A surprise party feels sneaky and exciting, and that’s why Sagittarius is all about it. They’ll feel like a kid again as they get everyone to hide and quiet down before their friend arrives, and they’ll get a rush as everyone jumps out to yell “Surprise!” They think it’s the best way to ring in a 30th, or any birthday for that matter.

In fact, Sagittarians genuinely believe surprise parties are perfect for every occasion. If you know a Sag, chances are they’ll throw you a surprise party, too. They’ll host surprise Valentine’s Day parties, surprise baby showers, and even surprise weddings. This sign lives for the thrill — and the look on everyone’s faces.