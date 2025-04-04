Your Tarot Reading For Friday, April 4

Today’s pull is the Six of Wands, a tarot card that practically screams TGIF. It represents hard work, perseverance, and a sense of triumph, and it also suggests you’re particularly deserving of praise right now.

Just like the person on the card, who’s parading around on a horse, you’re about to sail into the weekend with the same sense of pomp and circumstance. You might leave work with a little extra panache, waving goodbye to coworkers and wishing them well, or close your laptop with a satisfying click before heading out the door for a celebratory stroll.

Let yourself revel in this Friday feeling, especially if you’ve had yourself a tough week. Since the Six of Wands points to perseverance, it suggests you’ve experienced quite a few ups and downs in the past few days, and maybe even ones that had you questioning your abilities. Were you biting your nails after a big meeting? Or waking up from stress dreams? Whatever the case may be, it’s all behind you now.

If you typically head into the weekend worrying about what you could have done better this week, that’s not likely to be the case this time. You’ll feel self-assured knowing you bossed it up at work, handled all your business, and did exactly what you needed to do — even if it was hard in the moment.

For some, that feeling of accomplishment will come from within. If you’re a manager, for example, give yourself a pat on the back for getting your team through another week. For others, the recognition could stem from a boss or a coworker. Bonus points if it’s the one who’s impossible to impress.

The Six of Wands is also here to remind you that it’s time to celebrate and let loose. If you typically go home on a Friday to fold laundry or catch up on sleep, how about switching things up for a change? Do something that’s outside the box and, dare I say, fun.

One thing this card doesn’t want you to do is hide in the shadows. It has the type of energy that should inspire you to dance at a bar, laugh really loud, and have a good time — even if it’s a little embarrassing.

Since the Six of Wands represents encouragement and praise, remember to pump up your friends, too, especially if they’ve been through a lot lately.

For more, check out your horoscope.