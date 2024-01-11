While Friday night is often reserved for going out and being social, you won’t catch every zodiac sign pushing their way into a crowded bar. For some, it’s the ideal time to stay home, lay low, and maybe even get to bed by nine.

That might sound like a total snooze fest, but for the zodiac signs who appreciate staying in on a Friday night, nothing could make them happier. As soon as their week ends, they transform into the truest, coziest version of themselves. Their goal? To recharge and relax with snacks, comfy clothes, and an assortment of movies.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, the zodiac signs that are located in the northern hemisphere — aka Libra through Pisces — tend to be more outward-facing and social, while the signs located in the southern hemisphere — Aries through Virgo — tend to be more inwardly directed.

“[The latter] are all about their comfort zone,” she tells Bustle. While they sometimes feel a bit guilty about staying in, these signs have learned to embrace their homebody ways and enjoy their own company. Keep reading for the three signs that are all about this chill lifestyle.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

While it seems like this fire sign might enjoy going out on a Friday night, they’re all about staying in. According to Garbis, Aries is the natural leader of the zodiac, so by the time the weekend rolls around they’re fully ready to chill, decompress, and hang out by themselves.

As a sign ruled by Mars, it’s for easy for this sign to feel irritated by Friday night crowds. They won’t see the point in hitting up a packed restaurant or movie theater when they could just just stay in their own, cozy, people-free abode.

Sometimes Aries also likes to use a Friday evening as a way to recharge before a busy weekend. If they have brunch or a girls’ night on the schedule, they’ll spend the night washing clothes and completing a 10-step everything shower so that they feel renewed and ready.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

After a long week, Taurus wants nothing more than to shut down their computer, trudge to their couch, and lie there until Saturday morning. The idea of going out or being social won’t feel right to this earth sign, who would much rather stay curled up underneath a pile of blankets.

“Taurus rules the second house of possessions, so their luxurious domicile is their domain,” says Garbis. They’re also ruled by Venus, the planet of aesthetics, so they tend to put a lot of effort into creating cozy spaces. That’s why, instead of going out, they’d much rather stay in and appreciate their interior design skills.

Ordering takeout is another big part of the evening. As one of the biggest foodies of the zodiac, a Taurus’ idea of a good time is trying a new restaurant — without actually having to go there. They’ll peruse the online menu, choose something unique, and then wait with bated breath for it to arrive at their door.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

“Cancer rules the fourth house of the home,” says Garbis, so it takes a lot to drag them out on a Friday night. While they might be down for the occasional low-key get-together, they’re much more likely to stay in. Their goal is to put on pajamas at five, watch a movie or two, and then be in bed by eight.

This water sign needs alone time to decompress after a long week, so the last thing they want is to be social, especially in an environment that’s loud and chaotic. The smallest inconvenience — like hearing it was tough to park at a restaurant — is enough to reassure them that they made the right choice by staying home.

Like a crab living in a shell, Garbis says the Cancer’s home is their comfort zone where they can relax and be themselves. It’s why they’ve perfected the art of staying in, and you’ll never catch them feeling bad about it.

