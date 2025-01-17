Your Tarot Reading For Friday, January 17

Today’s tarot card is Death. Dun dun dun... While it seems like a bad omen, there’s no need to panic. It actually represents transformation, change, and release, and it’s a much-needed message as we head into this weekend.

When Death appears in a tarot reading, it suggests one chapter of your life is coming to a close so another can open. The fear of change might have you kicking and screaming and holding onto a person, place, or thing for dear life, but this card reminds you to retract your claws and let go. Once you drop the heavy negativity that’s associated with holding onto something out of fear, you’ll immediately feel lighter — and that’s when better things start to come your way.

Tonight, spend some time reflecting on what you might need to release. What phases are coming to a close? What have you learned? Or lost? Sit with it, write about it, reflect on it, and then accept the fact you’re officially ready to move on. This message can apply to so many areas of life, so think about what this card might mean for you.

The Death card points to major changes within your own life, but it also hints there could be big shifts within the collective (meaning everyone around you in society). There might be a mass “letting go” today where everyone decides to relax their shoulders, sit back, and see what unfolds. While it sounds a lot like giving up, this is actually a positive response that keeps everyone lifted above the chaos.

In the next 24 hours, you might start to notice a few changes for the better. Again, instead of fretting and freaking out, let yourself feel a rush of excitement at the idea or something new. Notice how Death is on a white horse trampling over all different types of people? While this is dramatic imagery, it’s a clear message this change could affect everyone.

In a tarot deck, Death appears after The Hanged Man card, which represents reflection and a fresh point of view. Don’t be surprised if you drop some bad habits today, ditch relationships that have run their course, or break up with old mindsets that are holding you back. As you head into the weekend, start the process of dropping this baggage — then rest up and see what happens next.