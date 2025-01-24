Your Tarot Reading For Friday, January 24

Today’s tarot card is Justice. This member of the major arcana represents karma, integrity, and accountability, as well as cause and effect. When it pops up in a tarot reading, it suggests a sense of order has been restored to your life — and that’s always a good feeling.

You might already know exactly what this card is referring to. Did your ex reach out to apologize? Did you leave them on read? If so, that could be karma at work. Enjoy the satisfying closure.

While it’s always a thrill to feel balanced and whole after someone gets a taste of their own medicine, this card also urges you to have a sense of integrity. Karma is waiting for us all, which is why it’s important to think about the consequences of your actions and how you make others feel.

As you go about your day, pay extra attention to each decision you make and the ripples they’ll create. If you think you can get away with something sneaky, for example, this card suggests it’ll come back to bite you. Remember, it’s never too late to do the right thing.

The appearance of the Justice card could also hint that you’ll feel extra concerned with fairness today — almost as if you morphed into a balance-loving Libra overnight. You’ll find yourself standing up for the underdog and making sure everyone gets their turn.

It could lead you towards a volunteer position where you help people in your neighborhood, or it might turn you into the voice of reason in your friend group. If someone gets a little too gossipy over dinner and drinks tonight, then lay down the law and get them to stop. You’ll be a veritable Judge Judy, minus the gavel.

As a final note, this card encourages you to be kind to yourself, too. If you recently made a mistake, brush it off and know that you get to try again tomorrow. If you did your best, then there’s no need to hang onto the guilt that comes with messing up or letting others down. Learn from it and do better next time.