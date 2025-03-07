Your Tarot Reading For Friday, March 7

Today’s tarot card is Judgment. This member of the major arcana represents forgiveness, self-reflection, and a sense of awakening or finding your purpose. In a one-card tarot reading, it can also point to new beginnings. It’s a particularly nice card to see with spring around the corner.

For the next 24 hours,you’re going to feel brand new. Even if it isn’t quite warm just yet, you’ll be hyper-aware that the sun is shining brighter, flowers are starting to poke out of the ground, and you have a renewed sense of energy. (This feeling will intensify on Sunday, March 9 for Daylight Savings when you get a whole extra hour of light.)

The Judgment card reminds you to forgive yourself for the past. Maybe you didn’t do everything you wanted to do this winter. Maybe your 2025 hasn’t been off to the best start. Maybe this month always reminds you of something heavy that you’d rather forget.

Whatever the case may be, there’s nothing you can do about it now. That that might seem like a major bummer at first, but it’s actually pretty freeing. Judgment reminds you to learn from it and move on. Don’t carry it into the future.

This card could hint that you’re about to kick off a period of awakening, whatever that might mean to you. Something will click into place, you’ll feel inspired to make a major change, or you’ll suddenly see the bigger picture. It’ll feel like opening your eyes, looking around, and finally “getting it” for the first time.

You can also think of Judgment as the ultimate “get out of a rut” sign, especially since it follows yesterday’s clear-thinking Queen of Swords. If any new or interesting opportunities come your way today — whether you meet someone, get invited on a trip, etc. — pause and think if the situation fits in with the new vision you have for your future.

Maybe the old you would have said yes or no right away, but what will the new you do?

