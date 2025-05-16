Your Tarot Reading For Friday, May 16

Today’s pull is the King of Cups. This stately card represents wisdom, compassion, maturity, and a whole lot of emotional intelligence. Since it’s popping up in your daily reading, it suggests you’ll be the voice of reason for everyone in your life in the hours ahead.

There are several ways the King’s energy could play out. Since it’s Friday, it’s possible your friends will get into a bit of an uproar as they try to make plans for tonight. One person might want to go line dancing, another might be feeling a chill evening at the movies, and someone else is ready to rage ‘til 3 a.m.

If nobody can agree, be the one who calmly guides everyone towards a happy middle ground. Since the cups represent emotion in tarot, it means you’ll take their wants and needs into account, while also considering your own. The appearance of the King of Cups suggests you’ll find a way to solve the problem — all with a regal, assertive, and gently calming energy.

It’s also possible you’ll find yourself in the middle of an argument with your family or a tiff with your partner. If that happens, stay measured and chill — even if you get 100 frantic texts back-to-back. Your emotional intelligence will come in handy.

While this card suggests you’ll be putting out fires for others, it could also point to something annoying that’ll happen directly to you. Maybe you’ll have a tough day at work, miss your train on the way home, or come back to find your cat has scratched up your new couch.

Instead of blowing up or stressing, the King reminds you to take a deep breath and let it all go. Whatever happens, you’ll be completely unshakable today. And if not, remember what the King of Cups represents as a quick little reminder that it really isn’t that big of a deal. Even the most frustrating situations often have a quick fix if you calm down and take a second to look.

If you do end up being the hero in everyone’s storyline today, make sure you take some time to yourself once you’re finally back home. Luxuriate in a long shower, put on a comfort TV show, or hop into bed with a good book for an evening of chic bed rotting. You deserve it.

