Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, May 31

The moon dances inspired Pisces, intertwining with responsible Saturn to set a productive tone for the day. If you’re an early riser, take advantage of this determined energy. Stick to your constructive patterns and routines, even if you’d rather sleep in. Hold yourself accountable!

An exhilarating meet-up between Mercury and Uranus in Taurus brings sudden breakthroughs and a shift in perspective. Random bursts of insight are kicking in. Don’t be hesitant to change your mind. Upgrade your stubborn plans and innovate brilliant solutions.

Enchanting Neptune, the planet of beliefs and dreams, shares the same point in the sky as the moon tonight. Vivid fantasies are carrying you off into lucid dreamland. Keep a journal by your bedside; you never know when inspiration may hit!

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

A new routine is required to boost your income or stretch your savings. Pay attention to the wise advice of the financially savvy people in your life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Changing your personal style and approach will help you feel alive. You may surprise the people who thought they had you all figured out. Keep them on their toes.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Secrets are coming to light, challenging you to respond differently than you would have in the past. Consider how stubbornness has prevented you from seeing what was there all along.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Jolts of inspiration will boost your confidence and widen your sense of possibility. Think outside the box. You are capable of pushing yourself further.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

When opportunities arise, your name will be mentioned in the right rooms. Be prepared to say yes to an unexpected opportunity or to reconsider the importance you’ve placed on gaining others’ favor.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Revelations about your understanding of the world are pulling you toward a new belief, opinion, or idea. Changing your attitude is a sign of growth, not inconsistency.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Sudden breakthroughs will reveal the deeper layers of fear that cause you to repress your feelings. Meeting with a therapist or trustworthy friend will help you overcome internal barriers.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Resolve disagreements by looking at a situation from a different angle. You don’t have to share someone’s point of view to recognize that you may have misunderstood their intentions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Nagging problems require creative solutions. Break up your typical routine and you will address issues that have added pressure to your work and wellbeing.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Creative blocks are clearing, allowing you to explore your artistic side. Trust your instincts, speak from the heart, and you’ll charm people with your words and talent.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your emotional awareness is fluctuating rapidly. Take time to self-reflect. When you’ve deepened your understanding of your feelings, open up and discuss them with your family.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your advice may be the missing piece to someone else’s problem. When your ideas are flowing feeling, speak up! Don’t assume everyone knows what you do.

Find your horoscope on Bustle every Monday through Friday. Want more?

Your May horoscope

What May has in store for your love life

May’s astrological forecast