The year is quickly winding down, but before we can say goodbye with champagne flutes and flashy party ‘fits, we have to face the final lunation of 2023. The full Cold Moon arrives on Dec. 26 at 7:33 p.m. ET in la luna’s home sign of Cancer, where it feels most comfortable. But because the water sign has a reputation for being weepy, sentimental, and tender-hearted, your year-end celebrations may stir up more emotions (and tears) than usual.

As the last full moon of 2023, its power will be undeniable. It may sound unsettling, but it’s actually the perfect storm of energy for this time of year, and once you know the spiritual meaning of the December full Cold Moon, you’ll understand why.

Full moon phases occur at the end of each lunar cycle, which is why the monthly event is often associated with closing chapters and letting go of things that no longer serve you. Lucky for you, this full moon is conveniently timed with the end of the year, which will make completing this cycle feel that much more deserved.

That said, the significance of this lunation goes beyond its placement on the calendar. Ahead, astrologer Catherine Gerdes shares what you need to know about the full Cold Moon so you can use the celestial event to propel you into 2024.

Let’s Get Spiritual

If it wasn’t obvious, the Cold Moon is named after the winter season, which is fitting because la luna will be arriving just a few days after the winter solstice occurs on Dec. 21.

Because the moon will be in Cancer, emotions will be running high enough as it is. But according to Gerdes, Chiron will also be ending its retrograde and moving direct on Dec. 26, which means you can finally begin to heal from painful past experiences — but not before shedding a few tears first.

Because Neptune will be squaring Mercury, you might be forced to confront some uncertainty as well, which can be a scary feeling going into the New Year. “Seeing through the fog and communicating clearly could be obstacles, and we can feel a bit more sensitive,” says Gerdes. Even the most stoic person you know could break down into tears this holiday season. So if you start to feel a sting behind your eyes after answering the question, “Are you seeing anybody?” for the fifth time, you might want to remove yourself from the situation before you make a scene.

Navigating The Cold Moon’s Energy

There’s about to be so much energy coursing through the sky this lunation, and thankfully there are a few things you can do to make the Cold Moon’s power work in your favor.

For starters, Gerdes recommends channeling your inner Cancer and tapping into your intuition, preferably near a body of water so you can do some much-needed reflection before the end of the year. “Feeling our feelings can come naturally and honoring our emotional needs can be the medicine,” says the expert.

The moon will also be trining fellow water sign Pisces during this time, which means spirituality and introspection will be illuminated. Per Gerdes, now is the time to honor your self-awareness and consider “how leading with feelings has led to [your] current circumstances,” so that you can start the New Year with a clear mind and a new perspective.

Lastly, because Jupiter is forming a sextile with the moon, sensitivity will be at an all-time high. Don’t let your reactions get the best of you, though — in fact, use this time to explore why you react the way you do. The more clarity we get on our emotions, the more control we can have over them. The 2024 version of yourself will thank you for the lessons you learn this lunation, so use this time wisely.

Source:

Catherine Gerdes, astrologer