Ready or not, here comes 2024. Whether you plan on cozying up on your couch and watching the ball drop, or have an evening filled with champagne and fireworks on the books — an on-trend New Year’s Eve nail design is always a fun accessory.

While glittering manis are to be expected, a few unexpected nail polish colors are having their main character moment this winter.

Sarah Haidar, a Chicago-based manicurist, tells Bustle that “dark vampy reds, sheer nude nails with a touch of glitter or rhinestones, or black nails will be super popular for New Year’s Eve.”

As for a more untraditional NYE nail polish shade that’s been major? “I think pink has been a bit of an unexpected color that I normally don’t really see around the holiday season.”

Haidar attributes the polish trend to the rise of a certain ribbon-wrapped aesthetic. “With all the hype around the coquette aesthetic, pink holiday nails have been popping up quite a bit. I’ve been seeing all types of pink glitters and pink nails with Christmas designs like snowflakes and ribbons.”

New Year’s Eve Nail Ideas

From understated nails that sparkle to maximalist bedazzled manicures, here are 15 festive and trendy New Year’s Eve nail designs for 2023.

1 Simple Star Nail Art @heluviee In need of a statement-making mani that’s surprisingly easy to create? Haidar shared how she created the simple twinkling stars above. First, place a dot of nail polish using a dotting tool or toothpick. While the polish is still wet, use a thin brush to drag the polish out and four points and wait for, then apply a layer of top coat. While the top coat is still wet, add tiny rhinestones to the center of each star. It’s that easy.

2 Dainty Bows On French Tips @samrosenails Elevate a tradition white French tip by adding dainty gold ribbon nail art on each finger. It’s a manicure moment that gives the coquette vibes that Haidar says are on-trend for 2023.

3 Diamond-Dipped Bubble Bath Nails @brushedbyb_ Love the look of a minimal bubble bath manicure? Add an element glamour for New Year’s Eve and top the trending soft pink nail color with glitzy silver rhinestones.

4 Shooting Star Frenchies @sansungnails For the partygoers who look forward to watching some fireworks each and every New Year, try painting on golden French tips with a gilded stars glued onto each tip.

5 Naked Nails With Subtle Celestial Art @anouknailedit Using a mirror-like metallic nail polish in a trendy silver color, take your “quiet luxury” neutral nails to new heights with painted on dots and stars.

6 Bedazzled Neutral Nails @thesetbyb Entering the New Year with a super glam ’fit? Ring in 2024 with a manicure that matches that energy. This nail design combines pearls, rhinestones, and gems on an ultra glossy neutral base.

7 Minimal Micro French Tips @addiisnails For the manicure minimalists who still want to adorn their nails with a festive vibe, consider painting on some micro French tips with neutral colors, finishing off the look with tiny rhinestones on each nail.

8 Cut-Out Hearts @brittsnailss Dreaming of a whole lot of love come 2024? With a “red nail theory” manicure that features a cute rhinestone heart, you can enter the New Year with intention.

9 3D Pink Chrome Nails @addiisnails Borrowing from one of the most popular manicure trends of the year, these pink chrome nails are topped with some celestial 3D designs and dainty rhinestones.

10 Abstract Sparkling Swirls @anouknailedit When in doubt, amping up some barely-there neutral nails with glittering abstract swirls is an easy way to paint on a special manicure for New Year’s Eve.

11 Pearly French Tips @addiisnails Recently spotted on A-listers like Sabrina Carpenter, pearl-adorned nails are both elegant and on-trend in the world of manicures.

12 Silver Glitter & Stars @brushedbyb_ For the “my manicure is my outfit” girlies of the world, this holographic silver glitter look with perfectly painted stars is sure to get some serious attention this New Year’s Eve.

13 Red Velvet Half-Moon Nails @aminachelloug Vampy red nails are very much in this holiday season. Add some of those classic vibes to your velvet manicure with half moon details that are surprisingly easy to recreate at home.

14 Wrapped In A Bow @sansungnails All things pink and wrapped in ribbons are very much on-trend at the moment, with girlies on the internet even wrapping their food with the coquettish accessory. Why not adorn your nails with them, too?

15 Unexpected Black Jelly Nails @joydumpling Black nails are a holiday time staple. Go for an unexpected sheer version of the buzzy polish color and finish off the look with a contrasting silver French tip.