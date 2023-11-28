Happy December, star babes! The planets don’t care whether you’ve been naughty or nice this year, because the astrology of December promises to bring all zodiac signs some powerful opportunities. It’s time to reflect on the past, release some baggage, and visualize the future as you put a bow on 2023! Three different retrogrades will wrap up this month, bringing a refreshing sense of forward motion — but you’ll have to weather one more Mercury retrograde before toasting to the upcoming year. Read as: The astrological events of December 2023 are packing a major punch.

December begins with a cosmic Sagittarius party involving the sun, chatty Mercury, and feisty Mars all clustered together in the sign of the archer. It’s celebration time! But energy is shifting fast, as personal planets Mercury and Venus both switch signs within the first few days of the month, bringing a more grounded and introspective touch to the cosmic scene. The happy-go-lucky Sagittarian vibes continue during the new moon on Dec. 12, so bottle up some of its optimism to sprinkle over your future.

Curveballs hit mid-month, as Mercury retrograde kicks off just after the new moon. If you’re making any lists, you better check them twice! Capricorn season starts on Dec. 21, inspiring everyone to get more serious about their goals. Five days later, the December 2023 full moon showers everyone with mystical vibes, creating space for a healing and emotional release. Finally, Chiron and Jupiter both end their retrogrades during this last week of December, and Mercury follows suit on New Year’s Day.

Let’s dive into the nitty-gritty cosmic details, shall we? Read on for your December 2023 astrological forecast.

Cosmic Shifts For Mercury & Venus

Sagittarius season may be summoning everyone’s inner party animal, but once Mercury enters down-to-business Capricorn on Dec. 1, heads will get screwed on straight. Mercury in Capricorn encourages practical thinking, so this transit is great for making smart financial choices ahead of the holidays (at least until Mercury retrograde starts, anyway). Use this shrewd sensibility to find good deals on gifts and start planning ahead for your New Year’s goals.

On Dec. 4, romantic Venus leaves its harmonious home sign of Libra and dips into piercing and powerful Scorpio. In this water sign’s mysterious and intense lair, Venus will pull everyone into the underbelly of their relationships, pushing you to cut straight into the heart of your desires, values, and attractions. This transit can infuse your love life with passion and depth, but it can also cause jealousies to flare — especially when Venus faces off with over-the-top Jupiter on Dec. 9. Be willing to be real about what you want.

Goodbye, Neptune Retrograde

Dreamy planet Neptune has been moonwalking through its home sign of Pisces since June 30, pulling back the veil on everyone’s fantasies and allowing dreams to be viewed through a more realistic lens. But on Dec. 6, this ethereal blue planet’s retrograde is coming to an end. With Neptune’s annual retrograde finally over, the pathways between the tangible and mystical realms are clearing, allowing all zodiac signs the ability to access greater insight from their subconscious and receive stronger intuitive hits.

Sagittarius Season & A Vibey New Moon

The first three weeks of December comprise the majority of Sagittarius season 2023, putting adventure, fun, and philosophical exploration at the top of everyone’s to-do list. It’s a great time to explore a new interest through a course or a mentor, connect with people who can broaden your perspective, or make travel plans for the year ahead. As we inch toward the darkness of winter, Sagittarius’ fiery zodiac energy brightens things up by infusing a celebratory sparkle into everyday life. Go-getter planet Mars is also in Sagittarius throughout the month, motivating you to make the most of every moment and voraciously seize opportunities as they arise.

The glittery Sagittarius vibes peak during the new moon on Dec. 12, which brings the sun and moon together in the cosmic archer’s territory. Sparks of excitement for the future are firing off under this lunation, so this is a gorgeous time to connect with your grooviest and most far-out New Year’s wishes. However, a lunar square to illusive Neptune may cast a haze over our plans, making it hard to see into the proverbial crystal ball — so instead of mapping things out with precision, try simply tapping into the ~energy~ of it all. No thoughts, just vibes, baby.

Mercury Retrograde Is Back

Right after the new moon peaks, Mercury retrograde begins. This infamously annoying transit kicks off on Dec. 13 ET/Dec. 12 PT and rages on through Jan. 1, so you’ll definitely want to take some cosmic precautions. Save receipts when doing last-minute gift shopping, triple-check any holiday travel itineraries, and bite your tongue before starting an argument. It’s all too easy for details to be missed or words to come out wrong during these transitions. Mercury spends the first half of this retrograde in pragmatic Capricorn but will dip back into rainbow-chasing Sagittarius on Dec. 23, so use this time to reassess your earthly ambitions and otherworldly aspirations and make adjustments accordingly.

A Solstice & A Mercury Cazimi

On Dec. 22, the sun enters the cardinal earth sign Capricorn. Welcome to Capricorn season 2023! With the ambitious and hardworking sea goat taking the cosmic reins, it’s a good time to embrace a realistic approach to your goals and start building a solid foundation for your future. The sun’s grand entrance into Capricorn also aligns with the winter solstice here in the Northern Hemisphere, which means that winter has officially begun, too. This astronomical event marks the shortest day and longest night of the year, and spiritually, it’s considered a powerful time for ritual work, reflection, and introspection.

One day later, on Dec. 22, the sun in Capricorn meets with backspinning Mercury for a powerful cazimi, bringing a helpful reality check in the midst of an otherwise messy retrograde period. Use this moment of clarity to find meaning in the retrograde’s lessons and set a solstice-infused intention to capitalize on the Capricorn magic.

A Sparkling Full Moon in Cancer

The year’s final full moon rises on Dec. 26 in the emotional sign of Cancer, and this festively-timed lunation brings all zodiac signs a beautiful opportunity to let their inner feelings shine. This lunation is surrounded by a parade of positive planetary connections, infusing this cosmic crescendo with a soulful sense of magic. The sun and moon are forming powerful alliances with solar system giants Jupiter and Saturn — two planets that relate to growth — reminding you that the more you stand up for yourself, the more you can soften your heart. Your sensitive spots can turn into strengths when you give them space to heal.

Take Risks In Love With Venus

Love planet Venus is making one more move before the month ends, entering fiery and free-spirited Sagittarius on Dec. 29. With Venus in Sagittarius, you may feel called to add some spice into relationships and seek out exciting new experiences in love. Spontaneity may become more important than usual, too, so don’t be afraid to break out of your routine and try something new — whether that means experimenting with edgy fashion, dating outside of your usual type, or opening your heart to a new way of thinking.

Chiron & Jupiter Retrogrades End

The year is coming to an end, and (thank goddess) so is the retrograde season. On Dec. 26, minor planet Chiron wraps up its retrograde in Aries, which started back in July. Known as astrology’s wounded healer, Chiron’s backspins can help us work through painful experiences from our past — and with the retrograde behind us, we can more easily move beyond those heartaches with a feeling of empowerment and triumph.

Jupiter’s annual retrograde comes to an end on Dec. 30, just in time for New Year’s Eve. With the planet of luck and abundance moving forward for the first time since early September, all zodiac signs will feel a collective burst of spiritual growth and manifestation power. Our values and personal beliefs will be clearer than ever! Mercury may not be stationing directly until Jan. 1, but we can still make a New Year’s wish that’s tinged with fortune, healing, and magic.