Gemini has a reputation for being one of the biggest heartbreakers in the zodiac. When they're all about you, they're charming, flirtatious, curious, and excellent listeners. When they suddenly lose interest, they tend to make it very obvious by moving on to someone new. It's partly why they're known as the players of the zodiac. But no matter how things may have ended or how quickly they moved on, there are certain zodiac signs Gemini will likely regret breaking up with.

As Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils, tells Bustle, Gemini tends to get bored easily and may behave in ways that lead to the end of a relationship. "Usually the breakup might have been initiated by Gemini themselves or caused by a series of irrevocable words and actions that they spoke or did," Semos says. "What this means is Gemini isn't one to pine after a breakup. Instead, they usually move on. Some may even go on benders and have a slew of Tinder dates lined up the very next next day."

If you're the ex, it may come off as if Gemini doesn't care. But according to Semos, that's not necessarily true. After all, Geminis are represented by the Twins. Because of this, there are usually two sides of a Gemini post-breakup. There's one side who will go out and have fun, and the other, who will think about the relationship and regret their actions leading up to the end.

On the plus side, when Gemini finds themselves missing their ex, they will reach out. In fact, astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle, Gemini is one sign that's likely to stay friends with an ex. "As an Air sign, they don't tend to let emotion override how they feel, hence can be more objective about the past," Monahan says. "Their outgoing and talkative nature makes it difficult to not keep in touch with people even when relationships have passed the expiry date."

Although Geminis are likely to befriend their exes, there are only a special few who they'd actually consider getting back together with. So here are the three zodiac signs Gemini will likely regret breaking up with, according to Semos and Monahan.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) One sign Gemini will have trouble getting completely over is another Gemini. When two Geminis get together, life is never dull. They're spontaneous, carefree, love going out with friends, and have the best conversations with each other. According to Semos, there may be a lot of highs and lows due to their dualistic nature. But for the drama-loving Twins, this dynamic can be really exciting. "This situation can end with these two continuing to date or hookup on and off for years, even though a part of them knows it isn't healthy," Semos says. At the end of the day, they'll never find another relationship like this one.

Virgo (August 23 cSeptember 22) These two Mercury-ruled signs will get along really well from the beginning. They're both witty and intellectual, and will keep each other up for hours talking about anything and everything. For a good while, Virgo can feel like Gemini's perfect match. However, tension can occur when the highly organized Virgo inevitably criticizes Gemini for being too chaotic or immature. "At first, Virgo might feel sad while Gemini seems cold," Semos says. "But once time has passed, Virgo will feel fine about the breakup, while Gemini might realize how much they messed up a good thing."

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Gemini is a highly curious sign, and will be immediately intrigued by the mysterious Scorpio. According to Monahan, a relationship between Gemini and Scorpio can get very intense due to Scorpio's all-or-nothing approach. "Scorpio demands passion, which can result in epic rows and mismatched expectations," she says. At some point, Gemini's flirtatious nature will be a major issue for the possessive Scorpio, and the relationship may eventually end. Unfortunately for Gemini, this is one zodiac sign who won't be interested in becoming friends. In fact, Scorpios have a tendency to cut people out of their lives completely. "Gemini may be left feeling quite perplexed after an ending with a Scorpio," Monahan says. "It's one of those signs that really makes the usually cool and collected Gemini wonder, what the hell happened in the relationship."

