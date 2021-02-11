Astrology
Do Gemini Miss Their Exes? 3 Zodiac Signs They'll Likely Regret Breaking Up With
Gemini has a reputation for being one of the biggest heartbreakers in the zodiac. When they're all about you, they're charming, flirtatious, curious, and excellent listeners. When they suddenly lose interest, they tend to make it very obvious by moving on to someone new. It's partly why they're known as the players of the zodiac. But no matter how things may have ended or how quickly they moved on, there are certain zodiac signs Gemini will likely regret breaking up with.
As Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils, tells Bustle, Gemini tends to get bored easily and may behave in ways that lead to the end of a relationship. "Usually the breakup might have been initiated by Gemini themselves or caused by a series of irrevocable words and actions that they spoke or did," Semos says. "What this means is Gemini isn't one to pine after a breakup. Instead, they usually move on. Some may even go on benders and have a slew of Tinder dates lined up the very next next day."
If you're the ex, it may come off as if Gemini doesn't care. But according to Semos, that's not necessarily true. After all, Geminis are represented by the Twins. Because of this, there are usually two sides of a Gemini post-breakup. There's one side who will go out and have fun, and the other, who will think about the relationship and regret their actions leading up to the end.
On the plus side, when Gemini finds themselves missing their ex, they will reach out. In fact, astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle, Gemini is one sign that's likely to stay friends with an ex. "As an Air sign, they don't tend to let emotion override how they feel, hence can be more objective about the past," Monahan says. "Their outgoing and talkative nature makes it difficult to not keep in touch with people even when relationships have passed the expiry date."
Although Geminis are likely to befriend their exes, there are only a special few who they'd actually consider getting back together with. So here are the three zodiac signs Gemini will likely regret breaking up with, according to Semos and Monahan.
Sources
Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils
Clarisse Monahan, astrologer