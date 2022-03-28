Each zodiac sign heralds distinct skills that give them their own special flare. When it comes to analytical and chatty Gemini, they’re known for their go-with-the-flow attitude and ability to switch things up. But there are few moving parts behind the scenes that the free-spirited mutable sign keeps under wraps until the exact right moment. When you understand Gemini zodiac sign’s hidden powers, not only will you appreciate them more, but you’ll feel compelled to sprinkle some of their air sign magic into your life, too.

Knowing Gemini’s unique qualities is a must in order to understand their secret power moves. Geminis are symbolized by the twins, meaning they’re all about duality and can change their perspective at any moment. Their flexibility is supercharged by their mutable modality — meaning, their zodiac sign comes just before the change of seasons — which allows them to shapeshift based on their environments. As a sign ruled by the air element, they think outside of the box and are extremely inquisitive, wanting to know the “why” behind everything. Their ruling planet, Mercury, is associated with communication and the mind, making Gemini natives great conversationalists and influencers.

These air signs ensure they question everything and always leave a little room to grow. But though they tend to be an open book, Geminis have plenty of secret skills up their sleeves. Keep reading to unveil the hidden powers of Gemini zodiac signs.

Gemini Zodiac Signs Are Master Builders

In astrology, each zodiac sign is associated with a part of the body, and Geminis rule the hands and arms. “If you have a strong Gemini presence in your birth chart, you may be naturally dexterous and able to master activities that take great skill and concentration,” astrologer Tamerri Ater-Ntonni tells Bustle.

Since Geminis are naturally inquisitive, thanks to their intellectual and detail-oriented ruling planet, Mercury, they often use their dexterity to uncover why things work — even if it means picking things apart just to put them back together. Their curiosity and being hands-on learners are why you can typically find the air signs starting tons of DIY projects. “Drawing, knitting, jewelry making, sewing, wood carving, boxing, etc., can be activities Gemini dominant people excel at, even if it’s not their passion,” says Ater-Ntonni.

Gemini Zodiac Signs Can Handle Any Situation

Since Geminis are mutable signs, they can easily streamline all of their projects and bob and weave through life’s uncertainties. Though some people will say they’re flakey, Geminis are better characterized as shapeshifters: Depending on the vibe, Geminis can switch things up in order to match the energy of their environment. “Throw them into a situation they’ve never been in before and they’ll be able to go with the flow, never breaking a sweat,” explains Ater-Ntonni. As an air sign, Geminis are multifaceted — they can’t help but try their hand at different skills and hobbies. “They have a love for variety and a thirst for new experiences, which influences their reputation for being jacks of all trades.”

Gemini Zodiac Signs Have Supreme Mental Agility

Mercury, Gemini’s ruling planet, is associated with all things related to the mind — including how we process and communicate information. This is why the air sign is constantly probing and analyzing. They’re recognized for being quick-witted. “It’s no surprise that some of the most notable rappers of all time — Biggie, Tupac, Ice Cube, [and] Kendrick Lamar were born under the sign of Gemini,” says Ater-Ntonni. “Geminis have the ability to download, process, and recite information like a computer. This comes in handy in any creative field that involves words like music and writing.”

Gemini Zodiac Signs Are Natural Performers

Geminis are known for being the socialites of the zodiac — and they don’t shy away from using their many skills as a means of entertainment. “Performance arts is often associated with Leo and Libra in modern astrology,” says Ater-Ntonni, “But Gemini’s ability to wear many hats and adapt makes them natural entertainers and performers.” It’s their mercurial influence in tandem with their duality that gives these signs their wit and chatty tendencies, which they can effortlessly turn into comedic relief. “Whether they're at home or work, they have the ability to lighten the mood and keep others entertained,” explains Ater-Ntonni.

Between their curious mind and infectious charm, Geminis have a lot to offer. They go where the wind takes them, inspiring others to cross-examine and step into their personal freedom. Despite being super analytical, Geminis have a way of taking logic and making it fun, keeping everyone on their toes and entertained all at once.