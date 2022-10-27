3 Tarot Cards That Mean Good Luck Is In Store For You

Whenever you’re feeling stuck and in need of encouragement, or you just want to know what’s coming your way, a tarot reading may give you the insight you need to move forward confidently. The best part about practicing tarot is that you can ask about anything you want. If you’re wondering whether your luck will change or what you can do to bring more luck into your life, there are three tarot cards you’ll want to look out for.

Luck can happen in any area of life, like in love or in finances. If you want to know where it’s going to manifest in yours, tarot reader Liz Simmons recommends asking your tarot deck open-ended questions. For example, you can try asking, “What can I expect in my career over the next six months?” or “Is there anything I should know about my relationship right now?” or even “What will happen if I decide to move across the country?”

The key is to have a clear and direct inquiry or topic in mind. “The more precise, the better, especially for beginners,” Simmons says. From there, reflect on the cards you get and their general meaning, then apply that interpretation to your situation. Remember, there is no right or wrong way to read into tarot. However, “a level of maturity and self-awareness is necessary to make the most of a tarot reading,” she says.

If you’re pulling tarot cards and any of the following cards come up in your reading, congratulations! Luck may be coming your way. Here are the tarot cards that mean good luck in a reading, according to Simmons.

Wheel Of Fortune Means Luck In Love No doubt, the Wheel of Fortune is one of the luckiest cards to pull in a reading. “In the upright position, this may refer to Divine Timing working alongside with your preferred timing, especially if you have a goal, deadline, or strategy in mind,” Simmons says. This card also refers to fated or destined changes coming your way, which are usually accompanied by luck, abundance, and good fortune. Other cards that indicate luck, in general, are The Empress and The Chariot.

The Lovers Means Luck In Love When it comes to love and relationships, the tarot card you want to pull most is The Lovers. As Simmons says, “The Lovers suggests that the querent and their love interest could come together in harmony. It may even suggest that the two people in the relationship are mirror-like images of each other, which would mean that this is a relationship where both people feel like they complete each other.” Whether you’re looking for love or are already in a relationship, The Lovers suggest happiness and harmony in your love life. Other cards that indicate luck in love include the Ace of Cups, the Two of Cups, the 10 of Cups, and the Four of Wands.

Nine Or 10 Of Pentacles Means Luck In Money & Career If you’re asking about money or work, you’ll want to see Pentacles in your reading, which deal a lot with the material world. Particularly, the Nine or 10 of Pentacles are “ideal” cards to pull. According to Simmons, the Nine of Pentacles represents luxury, financial independence, and abundance, while the 10 of Pentacles represents the long-term contribution of investments paying off. Other cards that indicate luck in career and finances include the Wheel of Fortune, the Knight of Pentacles, and the Page of Pentacles.

Sources

Liz Simmons, tarot reader