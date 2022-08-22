Life is unpredictable and you may not know exactly how yours is going to play out, but a tarot card reading can give you insight into what is possible at the time of your reading. If you’re curious about the potential for marriage in your current relationship, there are a few tarot cards that indicate marriage in a love reading. Getting a tarot reading done professionally or even drawing a card or two on your own, can help you look to the future and give advice on what you may need to do to achieve your desired outcomes.

But first, it’s important to know how tarot readings work. In a typical deck, there are 78 tarot cards that are split into the major and minor arcana. Major arcana cards like the Lovers or the Empress indicate major life lessons or turning points, while the minor arcana deals with the everyday stuff. While it’s a good idea to learn the general meaning of each card, everything is up to your perspective or the tarot reader’s interpretation.

“What's so juicy about a reading is it really depends on the person's energy and what I pick up through them, their interaction with the cards, and the messages that come through at the time,” Cait deMello, tarot reader and life coach, tells Bustle.

Depending on how a card shows up in a reading (i.e. the location, positioning, and order) it could change the meaning. So if you’re a beginner who’s still getting used to tarot, pulling one or two cards per question may be the way to go.

If you’re pulling cards to see whether marriage is in your future, deMello says these are the tarot cards to look out for.

Ace Of Cups & Two Of Pentacles The Ace of Cups represents an overflow of emotion and giving from a full cup meanwhile the Two of Pentacles is all about balance and grounding. “So, where there's a lot of emotion pouring forth, there's also stability within that emotion,” deMello says. “Whether emotions run high and deep or wide, there's space to balance. There's balance between the water and earth elements of the cards. Water tends to the earth and earth provides space for water. Just such a beautiful combination.” The way these two cards complement each other could signify the next step in one’s relationship if it speaks to their dynamic.

Three Of Pentacles & 10 Of Pentacles If you pull both the Three of Pentacles and 10 of Pentacles, you’re in luck. According to deMello, this is a “wonderful” combination for marriage. The three signifies the right foundation being set, meaning you and your partner share the same values, maintain your sense of self in the relationship, and treat each other with love and respect. The 10 of Pentacles symbolizes the legacy your strong foundation can create. “It really connects and highlights the importance of the beginning of the journey to achieve the end,” deMello says.

The Lovers & The Hierophant The Lovers and the Hierophant make a “funny and obvious” combination because it’s depicts two lovers and a priest, says deMello. According to her, the Lovers symbolizes the relationship and love between two people, but it also recognizes that self love that comes along with being in a safe and loving relationship with another person. The Hierophant, on the other hand, is a priest-like figure who represents systems and structure, mostly pertaining to religion. “What's really cool about these cards is that to truly relate to and be one with another, there really must be a defined sense of self — one that's free from influence,” deMello says. “That's not to say someone has to be perfectly healed in order to be in a relationship, but it does mean that in order for the relationship to be healthy, each partner really needs to do their own work and to do the work with their partner.”

Strength & Six Of Cups If the Strength card and the Six of Cups show up together in a tarot reading, it can indicate someone from the past coming in with staying power or a high school romance that was built to last. According to deMello, the Six of Cups represents nostalgia and connecting to the past, while Strength means inner power and safety in your own vulnerability. “These two cards together mean two people have almost literally grown up together forming the ability to be vulnerable with each other and to know each other on a deep level,” she says. “It's a very strong bond.”

Three Of Cups & Eight Of Pentacles The Three of Cups and the Eight of Pentacles is a good combo to get when asking about marriage because it indicates a lot of fun. According to deMello there’s an appreciation for the small everyday things, while also emphasizing the major milestones. “I think of a couple like Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell who always talk about the work they do and are so open about how hard marriage is, but they celebrate each other and really just love being together,” she says. “This combination is really refining what goes into a marriage, all the little things that make it great, and celebrating a life together.”

Two Of Cups & Four Of Wands The 2 of Cups and the 4 of Wands pulled together in the same reading is a very positive sign for marriage. According to deMello, the Two of Cups represents a deep soul connection, while the Four of Wands is a celebratory card that indicates stability, structure and home. Together, this combination is all about finding your chosen family and creating a relationship that’s both loving and makes you feel safe.

Sources

Cait deMello, tarot reader, life coach, and founder of Arrow Wellness