Being stuck in the house can make the days (and months) drag on if you’re not equipped with fun and clever ways to entertain yourself and keep yourself comfortable. Whether it's family game night, a new baking hobby, or let’s be honest, time to deep clean your bathroom — I’ve found plenty of Amazon products you need to get it done. If you’ve got cabin fever, you’ll wish you knew about these 38 clever things sooner.

Take the word “bored” out of your vocabulary and swap it for some self-care time or exercise. You guessed it — I’ve included affordable and highly-rated products from Amazon that will help you do just that. From making a dent in your cleaning tasks to making sushi at home, you’ll wonder how you got by for so long without these amazing tools.

1 These Extenders That Make Your Face Mask More Comfortable So You Can Get Outside More Inked and Screened Mask Extenders Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you have a hard time keeping your mask from slipping down, these mask extenders will make your life a lot easier. Each extender in this four-pack is fully adjustable and has a buckle to secure it into place. It takes pressure off your ears to make you as comfortable as possible. They have more than 2,000 reviews and can be trimmed to fit your face.

2 A Portable Campfire To Warm Up Your Backyard Or Patio Radiate Portable Campfire Amazon $27 See On Amazon This little portable campfire lights like a candle, burns like a bonfire, and lasts for up to five hours. Although it was originally designed for camping purposes, it can also be a great way to heat up your backyard or patio on a cool evening so you can spend a little more time outdoors. It’s made of recycled soy wax and recycled paper briquettes and it doesnt' release embers.

3 The UV-Free Light Therapy Lamp To Help Boost Your Mood Miroco Light Therapy Lamp Amazon $36 See On Amazon According to Mayo Clinic, light therapy lamps may be able to help you feel more energized in the winter. This light therapy lamp provides full-spectrum UV-free light that mimics the sun. The ultra-thin lamp comes with a stand and has a fake wood grain finish. You can control its brightness and temperature with the touch of a button. It has a timer and remembers all your settings between uses, so once you set it up, it’s good to go.

4 This Ring Light That Comes With A Tripod For Your Phone sensyne LED Ring Light with Tripod Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you are video chatting, vlogging, or making Tikoks, this ring light (which doubles as a tripod to hold your phone) will make your photos and videos look even better. It features 10 brightness levels, a dimmer, and has temperature settings: white, warm yellow, and warm white. It’s powered by a USB cable, so it’s easy to use anywhere, and the ring light is completely adjustable to catch a variety of angles.

5 An LED Garden Light To Help Indoor Plants Grow GrowLED Indoor Garden Light Amazon $40 See On Amazon Bring a little nature indoors with the help of this garden light. This small case has a full-spectrum LED plant light that can help plants grow. Use it for plants like succulents, flowers, or herbs. It even has a smart timer to turn on for 16 hours and off for 8 hours — which is best for photosynthesis to occur.

6 These Cozy Fleece-Lined Leggings With 14,000 Reviews BALEAF Fleece Lined Leggings Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you’re looking for workout (or coffee run) gear that will keep you warm on those chilly mornings, you’ll want to check out these fleece-lined leggings. They’re high-waisted and full-length with a soft lining that retains your body heat. They have comfy four-way stretch, are opaque, and have passed the squat test, according to reviewers. This pair has more than 14,000 reviews, has earned a 4.6-star rating, and comes in 19 shades.

7 A Set Of Colorful Bath Fizzies To Moisturize Your Skin LifeAround2Angels Moisturizing Bath Bombs (Set of 12) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Bath lovers will be able to sit back, relax, and moisturize with this set of moisturizing bath bombs. This set of 12 comes in a variety of scents that include kiwi and strawberry, lavender, and lemongrass green tea. Each one can help relieve and nurture dry skin, while also giving your bath time a fun kick. This set even has a cult following, with more than 30,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating.

8 An Spray That Prevents Your Mask From Fogging Up Glasses (So You Can Enjoy Your Time Outside More) Optix 55 Anti-Fog Spray Amazon $11 See On Amazon Keep your glasses from fogging up with this anti-fog spray, which works perfectly on any non-reflective lenses such as mirrors, goggles, windshields, or binoculars. The natural and hypoallergenic formula is safe for your eyes and skin. Just spray a little into your glasses and rub it in by making circular motions with your fingers.

10 A Rechargeable Hand Warmer That Doubles As A Charger COMLIFE Rechargeable Hand Warmer Amazon $17 See On Amazon This portable hand warmer is double-sided to keep your hands warm and toasty, even in the coldest temperatures. Choose from three temperature settings and instantly feel the heat with the touch of a button. This gadget is lightweight and fits in your pocket so you can keep it nearby. It lasts up to eight hours on a full charge, and can even work as a backup battery to charge your phone on the go.

11 The Indoor S’mores Maker For Delightful Dessert Nostalgia Electric S'mores Maker Amazon $40 See On Amazon No need to head outside for delicious s’mores when you have this indoor s’more maker. The electric s’more maker has a flameless heater that will make that perfect toasted marshmallow. The set comes with two roasting forks and convenient compartments for all the fixings: marshmallows, chocolate bars, and graham crackers. This durable gadget separates for easy cleaning.

12 A Deck Of Yoga Cards With More Than 70 Poses NewMe Fitness Yoga Cards Amazon $19 See On Amazon Increase your flexibility and expand your mind with these yoga cards. The easy-to-understand deck of cards is packed with 70 yoga poses and nine yoga sequences that make it easy to practice yoga at home. These cards are aimed at beginners and intermediate yogis and the compact pack of cards is easy to travel with, so when you finally can get out of the house, you can take your workout with you. The flow cards make it a breeze to mix and match so your routine never feels dull.

13 An Autobiography Prompt For You To Record Memories The Book of Myself: A Do-It-Yourself Autobiography in 201 Questions $0 See On Amazon This do-it-yourself autobiography is a great way to keep track of your favorite memories and experiences. This hardcover book is designed to lead you through your life, noting favorite places or people to preserve your legacy. It has passages and prompts to focus on your early childhood, education and family, as well as navigating work and responsibilities in your middle and later life. Plus it costs less than $10 and makes a great gift.

14 A Bamboo Bathtub Tray For Self-Care Nights Homemaid Living Bamboo Bathtub Tray Amazon $36 See On Amazon Not only is this caddy tray made from sleek bamboo, but it has also been coated with a water-resistant finish to help keep it looking great — even if you splash in the tub. The slip-resistant arms expand to fit most baths, and there's space for everything from your favorite book to a glass of wine.

15 The 3D Bracket That Expands Your Face Mask DISEN 3D Bracket for Face Mask (10 Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you’re tired of your face mask sticking to your lips or muffling your voice, this 3D mask support bracket will make you a lot more comfortable. It’s made of food-grade plastic and is shaped to fit your face and keep your mask expanded, while still keeping you safe. This pack of 10 is completely washable and reusable and works with disposable masks, medical masks, and cloth face masks.

16 A Narrow Brush Designed To Clean Window Tracks Rienar Window Track Cleaning Brushes (Set of 2) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Cleaning windows can be tiring and they never quite feel clean enough. This window track cleaning brush is designed to fit perfectly into the grooves for a deep clean. This pack comes with two brushes, each with an elevated, curved handle that makes it easy to hold and clean. Use it to sweep dirt away from windows, sliding doors, or shower doors. The nylon bristles are durable and wipe clean.

17 These Shower Steamers To Energize You Body Restore Essential Oil Shower Steamers (12 Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get all the benefits of nourishing essential oils in your shower with these aromatherapy shower steamers. This pack of 12 includes scents such as grapefruit, cocoa orange, and citrus. They dissolve in your shower, just like bath bombs, and release strong, delicious-smelling essential oils that help you relax. They’re designed to help wake you up and energize you so that you’re ready to take on the day.

18 A Complete Cake Decorating Set For Beginners BakeWit Cake Decorating Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon This cake decorating set has everything you need to make a beautiful cake. It comes with an 11-inch turntable to make icing much easier, as well as 12 icing tips, each for a different look, 52 pastry bags, and three couplers. It also includes two wooden-handled spatulas and a wire cake leveler. This set is great for beginners and it’s compact and affordable.

19 An Affordable Bubble Bath With Epsom Salt Dr Teal's Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt Amazon $5 See On Amazon This foaming bath soap is made with Epsom salt and lavender to soothe your muscles while also relaxing your mind. It has more than 30,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating. Just add it to warm water for a relaxing bath that will moisturize your skin and may even help you sleep better.

20 This Luxurious Bath Pillow For Deep Relaxation Soothing Company Luxury Bath Pillow Amazon $29 See On Amazon Take your bath to the next level with this bath pillow. The pillow has suction cups that grip your bath surface without slipping. It cradles and supports your neck and head (the better for relaxing and reading a book in the bath) and, thanks to its mesh design, dries fast to prevent mildew and odors.

21 An Electric Spinning Scrubber That’s So Versatile MECO Electric Spin Scrubber Amazon $40 See On Amazon Deep clean easier with this electric spin scrubber. This cordless scrubber is electric and spins to efficiently clean so many areas of your home. It comes with three brush head attachments: rounded for tubs and sinks; flat for floors, tiles, oven, and stove; and a pointed corner brush for corners and tight spots. The scrubber rotates 360-degrees and can run continuously for up to an hour before it needs a new charge. Plus it’s resistant to water so you don’t have to worry about splashing while you clean.

22 The Strategic Card Game For Hours Of Fun Taco vs Burrito Strategic Card Game Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you need a new competition for game night, try this strategic card game: Taco vs Burrito. It was created by a 7-year-old but is fun for the whole family. The basic strategy is easy to grasp but action cards make the game a bit more unpredictable. Anywhere from two to four people can play this game and it has earned more than 9,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating.

23 These App-Controlled Color-Changing Light Bulbs LUMIMAN Smart Color Changing Light Bulb (2 Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These look like ordinary lightbulbs, but they can be remotely controlled and feature an impressive selection of colors and brightness settings. The pack of two bulbs sync to an app and Amazon Alexa so you can turn them on and off, set them on timers, and create money-saving schedules with the sound of your voice. You can also choose from 16 million colors and a ton of customized brightnesses depending on the vibe.

24 The Vacuum-Seal Bags With Five Hangers For Jackets TAILI Hanging Vacuum Space Saver Bags (4 Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Save space in your closet and protect clothing with these hanging vacuum space saver bags. This set of four includes two long bags for coats and dresses and two shorter bags for blouses, sweaters, and jackets. Each bag has a durable, double-zip seal that creates an airtight seal using a standard vacuum and is waterproof to protect your clothes in a closet, attic, or storage unit. The bags have five rings so you can hang up to five suits, dresses, or coats in one bag.

25 A Donut Machine That Makes 7 Mini Donuts At A Time Dash Mini Donut Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon The next time you’re craving something sweet, you’ll be glad to have this mini donut maker. It makes seven mini donuts at a time inside iron-style nonstick baking plates. Just spray the pan, preheat, pour the batter, lower the lid to bake and you’re done. A buzzer will go off when the donuts are ready and it will automatically shut off to avoid burning. It’s lightweight and compact with non-skid rubber feet to keep it in place.

26 The Trivia Card Game Pack With Useless Information Hygge Games Things They Don't Teach You in School Part Game Amazon $20 See On Amazon This party trivia game challenges your mind with more than 400 unexpected questions. It’s called Things They Don’t Teach You In School for a reason, and as the name suggests, these questions are no walk in the park. It’s recommended for two or more players that are over 17 and includes a mix of fun facts, random trivia, and useless knowledge. Even if you don’t win, learning random facts is part of the fun.

27 These Daily Planning Sheets With Helpful Prompts Bliss Collections Daily Planner (50 Sheets) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Stay organized with these daily planner sheets. The tear-off sheet book includes 50 sheets, each with helpful prompts to plan your day. These sheet have a place for you to circle the day of the week and list something you’re grateful for, as well as checklists for what “must get done today” alongside a “to-do list” section. Add appointments, track your water and exercise, and celebrate your achievements — there’s even room to doodle or take notes.

28 This Vibrabt Microwavable Popcorn Kettle Ecolution Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $11 See On Amazon Make gourmet popcorn at home with this popcorn popper. It’s made of sturdy, heat-resistant borosilicate glass, makes a snack-size amount of popcorn, and can be tossed in the dishwasher when you’re done. Just measure your kernels, add them to the popper and place it in the microwave. It comes in six vibrant colors, three sizes, and has more than 24,000 reviews.

29 A Sushi Making Kit That Cost Less Than A Date Out ISSEVE Bamboo Sushi Making Kit Amazon $30 See On Amazon This sushi making kit would make a perfect date night — or solo — activity for at home. It comes with everything you need to whip up delicious sushi rolls including a bamboo mat, chopsticks, paddle, spreader, knife, roller machine and a cotton bag to carry it all. It’s easy enough for beginners and kids. All of the parts are made of bamboo and food-grade plastic that are safe and effective.

30 A 1000-Piece Puzzle That’s A Minimalist’s Dream Areaware Gradient Puzzle Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re a puzzle lover, this gradient puzzle offers an artsy, satisfying twist on an old favorite. It has 1,000 pieces and comes in eight colors, each with a slight gradient, making it extra difficult. It’s available in three sizes, depending on the type of challenge you’re up for, and eight colors. Each is so uniquely beautiful that when you’re finished building yours, you’ll want to display it.

31 An Adjustable Weight Hula Hoop For Your Workouts LBZJ Weighted Hula Hoop Amazon $24 See On Amazon Make working out fun with this weighted hula hoop. The base weight of the hoop is just 2 pounds, but it comes with 8 stainless steel sections to widen the hoop and add more weight. The hula hoop is covered in a shock-absorbing foam that’s comfortable on your skin and clothing. You’ll feel like a kid again at P.E. class, but instead you’ll be getting a killer workout. It’s designed for both beginners and experts.

32 The Exercise Ball For Every Workout Under The Sun URBNFit Balance Exercise Ball Amazon $15 See On Amazon This exercise ball is super versatile and will change the way you workout. It’s made of anti-burst, high-quality PVC, and withstands up to 2000 pounds. It inflates quickly thanks to the included pump and has a non-slip surface that makes it easy to stretch or workout. Use it for yoga, pilates, weight training, or improving your posture. It has more than 23,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating and is available in 11 colors and five sizes.

33 A Set Of Smokeless Soy Candles In Unique Scents THORNWOLF Scented Soy Wax Candles (Set of 8) Amazon $24 See On Amazon This soy candle set is smokeless and makes a great gift for anyone in your life (including yourself). The pack of eight comes with 2.5-ounce candles, each with a unique scent like coffee whiskey, green tea, and oolong milk tea. Each candle will burn for 120 hours and comes in an ornate jar that’s perfect for displaying and reusing, even after you burn through the candle.

34 These Remote-Controllable LED Strip Lights PANGTON VILLA TV Backlights Amazon $14 See On Amazon These LED strip lights add ambiance to any space. The pack comes with 65 feet of lights and fixing buckles that let you install them anywhere. The 44-button remote control can adjust the lights to 20 different colors, six modes, and eight levels of brightness. Just plug the lights in and set them to your preferred mood.

35 This Adult Coloring Book That Will Brighten Your Day Drinking Animals Coloring Book Amazon $10 See On Amazon This hilarious coloring book is designed for adults who need to relieve some stress. The designs feature animals drinking different cocktails — such as a llama enjoying a martini. Each page includes the cocktail recipe so you can recreate the drink while you color it. It contains 52 delightful pages and has more than 5,400 reviews.

36 A Foot Bath With Buttons You Can Press With Your Toes HoMedics Bubble Mate Foot Spa Amazon $20 See On Amazon Give your feet a little TLC with this easy-to-use foot bath. The bath features built-in massage nodes for soothing and relaxing, as well as a no-spill safeguard that keeps all of the water in the tub, not on your floor. This spa is designed with a built-in pumice stone to smooth rough feet.

37 An Affordable Fire Stick That You Can Stream On Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite Amazon $25 See On Amazon This Amazon Fire Stick Lite makes streaming your favorite shows a breeze. It plugs into your TV and gives you access to dozens of channels and free movies, TV shows, and documentaries. The lite version is the most affordable option, and the only main difference between it and the standard Fire Stick is that this one can’t control your TV’s volume — you'll need to use the TV remote for that.