Halloween’s Astrology Is Spooky & Spiritual

Spooky season’s energy is reigning supreme, culminating in the fun and frightful celebration of Halloween on Oct. 31. Do you have your costume ready yet? The astrology of October has been packed with intensity, as it kicked off with a powerful solar eclipse and saw multiple planets diving into the transformational waters of Scorpio. But the astrology of Halloween this year has a unique flavor, and it’s set to be spiritual, introspective, and profound.

In the world of witchcraft and other Pagan-based practices, Halloween night always doubles as the kickoff to a special and spiritual holiday known as Samhain, which serves as a mystical celebration of the darkness and a time to honor loved ones who have passed onto the other side. It’s believed that during this period, the veil between the worlds of the departed and the living is thin, making it easier to communicate and connect with the spiritual realm. Halloween itself is typically considered a lighthearted holiday, but in addition to Samhain, there are other serious celebrations of the afterlife that take place during this period of the year in various cultures, too — including Día de los Muertos (or Day of the Dead) in Mexico, as well as All Saints Day and All Souls Day in Western Christianity.

The dark and mysterious edge of Halloween aligns on the astrological front too, as this spooky celebration always falls during Scorpio season. Scorpio is a deep and intense water sign, and its vibe is all about digging for subterranean truths and embracing the extremes of the human experience. Scorpio’s not afraid to ponder life, rebirth, and all things taboo, so it makes sense that the sun is always in the scorpion’s cosmic cave when Halloween hits.

Scorpio season’s mystery combined with the spiritual vibes of Samhain always cast a mystical haze over Halloween’s vibes, but there are also some spooktacular astrological events going down around All Hallow’s Eve that will set the stage for some cosmic tricks and treats.

The Moon Enters Spooky Scorpio

The sun is always making its way through Scorpio when Oct. 31 comes around, but this year, the cosmos’ fellow luminary will be diving into this sign’s mysterious waters, too. The moon enters Scorpio at exactly 1:29 p.m. ET on Halloween, just a half-hour after it squares off with underworld-dwelling Pluto. This lunar clash with power-hungry Pluto will pull everyone deep into their feelings, intensifying emotionally charged conflicts and heightening darker desires.

Once the moon enters Scorpio, it’ll be moving further away from its spiky connection to Pluto. However, the intensity continues — because when the sentimental and comfort-seeking moon is in the cutthroat and secretive realm of Scorpio, emotions run deep and revenge is a dish served hot, cold, or lukewarm. With both the sun and moon in Scorpio, the spooky vibes are real, which leads to...

It’s The Eve Of A Powerful New Moon

This year, All Hallow’s Eve is also the eve of a significantly-timed new moon in Scorpio, which peaks on Nov. 1. Because the moon will be almost entirely shrouded by the sun’s shadow, the night sky will be especially dark, heightening the spook-tastic vibes. But with the sun and moon together in Scorpio, all zodiac signs can look forward to a feeling of heightened psychic power, a craving for raw emotion, and a desire for introspectiveness.

It’s also quite special that the new moon falls on the same date as significant and spiritual holidays such as Día de los Muertos, Samhain, and All Saints Day. The energy of this lunation is enhanced by the fact that it’s taking place alongside these special celebrations, making it an ideal Halloween to do some new moon manifestation spells or other witchy rituals.

A Mystical Water Trine For Halloween Magic

Communication planet Mercury in Scorpio is forming a beautifully harmonious trine aspect with the numinous planet Neptune in ethereal Pisces at 8:33 p.m. ET on Halloween night, putting intuition on point and casting a dreamy haze over everyone’s minds through the rest of the evening. These two planets are also collectively trining with motivating planet Mars, which sends a blast of energy and zeal into this watery alignment. When three different planets are connecting in the zodiac’s water signs all at once, it’s known as a Grand Water Trine, and it’s one of the most beautiful planetary connections that can light up the skies.

This is a wonderful time for artistic endeavors, as you’ll have both the inspiration and enthusiasm needed to take action on your visions — so channel your visionary senses into a glamorous and mysterious costume or a ghoulishly groovy Halloween playlist. Additionally, this planetary line-up creates the potential for magnificently powerful spiritual connections. Everyone is likely to feel a little more attuned to life’s more illusive and mystical elements, so gather up your witchy friends for some Halloween spell-casting or partake in more traditional rituals that honor those who have passed on.