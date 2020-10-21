How To Prepare For The Rare Blue Full Moon On Halloween

Astrology
Get ready for some cosmic magic on Oct. 31.
Amanda Caroline da Silva/E+/Getty Images
There's a special full moon on Oct. 31, and as the second full moon to take place this month, this Halloween lunation is also a rare "blue moon.” You'll want to make the most of this especially spooky lunar moment and make sure you’re prepared.
FreshSplash/E+/Getty Images
Full moons tend to bring chaos, and this one’s no exception. Scheduling mishaps and miscommunications will be at an all-time high, and the intensity of the moon is likely to heighten these sensations — so keep that in mind as you make Halloween plans.