The upcoming rare and special Halloween full blue moon is an exciting one, as it's the second full moon in October, making it a blue moon and imbuing the month with a double-blast of full moon energy. The downside? It's a Halloween full moon on a Saturday night, but we're in the middle of a pandemic and a Mercury retrograde period, so any potential lunar celebrations are getting majorly rained upon. Regardless, this is a powerful lunation that'll bring all of us some surprises — especially the few zodiac signs the Halloween full blue moon will affect most.

This spook-tastic full moon is rising in the realm of earth sign Taurus, the sensual energy of which will bring matters of love, money, and pleasure to an energetic climax — especially for the four fixed zodiac signs of the bunch. Take stock of whatever you've been working toward in these areas and use the lunar energy to propel thing forward and pull them toward closure. But it's 2020, so don't expect things to be smooth sailing — the planet of sudden change, Uranus is forming a powerful astrological aspect to both the sun and the full moon, which means that anything can happen and we might find ourselves suddenly changing our minds about something or having a change of heart.

Halloween weekend brings a lunar rollercoaster for everyone, but the zodiac signs most affected by the second October 2020 full moon will be in the front seat. Read on to find out if your sign is one of them.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Because the full moon moon is rising in your sign, you're going to feel things on a deeply personal and intense level this time around. "You’re rebooting and reviving your inner emotions," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "Don’t create too much drama in the process of healing." Your feelings could change at the drop of a hat under this luminary, Taurus, which might feel out of sync with your usual steady and practical earth sign ways — but try to embrace a go-with-the-flow attitude and embrace this as a full moon growth spurt.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Between the storm of Mercury retrograde and this intense full moon lighting up the work segment of your chart, it's an intense and dizzying time for your career, Leo — but it's also an opportunity to revamp your professional image or alter your career path. "Work is changing at a rampant pace," Stardust says. "Be open to a new opportunity when you complete an older project." You never know what waits around the corner, so keep working to bring your current goals to fruition, but don't overlook a chance to try something new.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Press pause under this full moon to shine the spotlight on your closest partnerships instead. "Relationships take work," Stardust says. "Now, more than ever, you’re making it work to connect with your [partner] or crush." You're beginning to see clearly the things that are and aren't working within your romantic partnerships (or potential ones), so take advantage of this moment of clarity and focus on taking action and building deeper, more authentic connections with the ones that you love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're naturally open-minded, Aquarius, and this lunation is asking you to step out of your comfort zone in more personal ways. Think of yourself as a collection of puzzle pieces, all formed together over the course of your life to create the unique individual that you are today — but remember that the puzzle is never complete, and you're always sprouting new bits. "You’re evolving now," Stardust says. "It’s time to move toward transformation and let go of fear." Don't be held back by past issues and drama. Open your mind to more vulnerable experiences and trust that your heart will be safe.