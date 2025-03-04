While half-birthday parties are traditionally reserved for kids to celebrate them turning six months older, they’re quickly becoming more popular for adults thanks to TikTok, where they’re not only going viral but also cleverly referred to as “hap birt” parties.

A half-birthday lands six months after your last birthday and six months before your next one. If you were born on Jan. 10, for example, your half birthday would be around July 10, and it marks the perfect excuse to throw yourself a party.

On TikTok, creator @elirallo said she is “100% serious” about celebrating half-birthdays. To her, it’s a reminder that you can cheers to yourself whenever you want. In her comments, one person said, “I love this energy and need to practice it more.” Another wrote, “Oh yea, my half-birthday is a MAJOR holiday in my world.”

Creator @macedollas also celebrated her half-birthday in December. At her party, she blew out candles on half a birthday cake (lol) and also danced and had drinks with friends. In her comments, one person said, “Normalize it!” while another wrote, “I swear I’m doing this. My friends think I’m playing.” Clearly, it’s an adorable, fun trend and one more people need to try. Here’s what to know.

The Benefits Of Celebrating Half-Birthdays

There are so many reasons to throw yourself a half-birthday party, and just as many benefits. Creator @elizabetheulalia called it “fun and therapeutic” and also said it helped heal her inner child. Because really, what’s cuter than a mini party where you get to blow out candles?

For @diorleeor, it was all about throwing a party for a roommate whose birthday fell in the middle of summer vacation when everyone was away. Celebrating six months later allowed them to throw a party and make her feel special during the school year.

According to Gabrielle Morse, LMHC, a licensed mental health counselor, half-birthdays are also an excuse to have fun — and that’s what we need more of in the world. She points to the sense of disconnect many people are experiencing and the renewed desire to have more fun. (See similar trends like solo dates and side quests.)

“Connection is one of the main motivations,” she tells Bustle. “Today's complex and fast-paced world can lead to people deprioritizing joy and simple things. Giving ourselves permission to experience joy and an intentional day to embrace it is important.”

Blowing up balloons and dancing around with friends when you’re 32 and a half may sound ridiculous, but that’s exactly the point.

“As adults, we often feel disconnected from our playful side — that part of us that is silly, unique, and creative,” says Morse. “It can be so healing to give ourselves permission to do activities that aren't related to productivity and simply ‘play.’ Half birthdays are a great example of accessing this part of ourselves that simply exists and enjoys life.”

Of course, this trend is super appealing to the “birth month” crowd, as well, since they live to make a big deal out of their special day. If you’re someone who loves to celebrate your actual birthday, then a half-birthday will be right up your alley. As a bonus, it offers a chance to check in with yourself halfway through the year to see how you’re doing with your goals.

Throwing Yourself A “Hap Birt” Party

A half-birthday can take many forms. You might want to take yourself out for a special lunch and reflect on the past six months, perhaps even bringing a journal along. “Slowing down, appreciating life, and being present allows for a sense of calmness and fulfillment,” says Morse. This is when you can check in and set goals for the second half of your year.

For others, it might be a huge, blowout celebration — and it might even rival your actual bday. To lean into the theme you can send out “hap birt” (or half birthday) cards, buy half of a cake, and write your half-age.

All that matters, though, is that you embrace the day in any way you choose. It’s your half birthday, after all.

Source:

Gabrielle Morse, LMHC, a licensed mental health counselor