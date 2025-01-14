The Best Solo Date For Your Zodiac Sign

It’s officially not embarrassing or sad to do things by yourself. In fact, it might even be the theme for 2025. While it’s always nice to meet up with friends or a date many people are slowly starting to appreciate the art of doing things solo.

On TikTok, creators have been posting about the joy of doing things alone, whether it’s traveling, eating in a restaurant, or sitting in a cafe. It’s the perfect response when your friends don’t want to go out — or when you’re officially tired of swiping on dating apps. Instead of waiting on others to have fun, the idea is to go out and do exactly what you want.

Solo dates are also the perfect way to treat yourself to a special occasion that’s unique to you, so, of course, there’s an ideal solo date idea for each zodiac sign. For some signs, the perfect date would center around food or drinks. For others, they’d be all about something artsy, active, or adventurous.

While many people have always loved doing things on their own, it can be a way to boost your self-confidence, too. Nothing feels better than stepping outside your comfort zone and proving to yourself that you can do something enjoyable by yourself. Once you try it, you likely won’t want to go back.

Feeling inspired? Keep reading below for the perfect solo date idea for each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Nazar Rybak/E+/Getty Images Try Ice Skating As an impulsive, fun-loving, Mars-ruled Aries, you’ll have the best time on an active solo date, whether that means ice skating, trying a cooking class, or going to a farmer’s market. While these are go-to date destinations when you have a partner, absolutely no one will notice or care if you’re there alone. Let your fire sign energy run free as you dash across the ice and make friends with fellow skaters, peruse the market and talk to farmers, or practice your knife skills with a trained chef. All of these activities allow you to create, chat, and meet new people, which are three of your favorite things.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Kenji Lau/Moment/Getty Images Go Grab Dinner If you have Taurus placements in your birth chart, then there’s a good chance your world revolves around food. You love a unique grocery store find, an inspiring #FoodTok recipe, and new restaurants. To lean into this earth sign energy, take yourself out to dinner. Get dressed up and reserve a table for one at the restaurant you’ve been dying to try. As a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, you’ll appreciate how luxurious it feels to wine and dine by yourself. Take your time perusing the menu, ask the server about the specials — and don’t forget to order dessert.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) ZeynepKaya/E+/Getty Images Hit Up A Comedy Show As a chatty air sign, people with Gemini placements are naturally drawn to the witty world of comedy. If you’re in the mood for a solo date, check your local theaters to see if there are upcoming performances. Look for stand-up, improv, or sketch comedy — and go have a good time. Geminis are ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, so you’ll feel right at home amongst a crowd of people who all like to talk and laugh. If you’re feeling extra brave, you could even take yourself to an open mic and try out a few jokes on stage. The spotlight will feel perfectly invigorating.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Daniel Lozano Gonzalez/Moment/Getty Images Walk Around Downtown Cancers don’t need much to feel centered and content. As a water sign ruled by the ever-changing moon, it’ll feel rejuvenating to wander around your city with no particular destination in mind. It’ll be the ultimate “go with the flow” moment. Let your intuition guide you as you pop into shops, stroll through the park, or make chitchat with a barista when you stop to get a latte. A long walk is the perfect way to get out of the house and have a little fun without having to commit to anything big or overwhelming.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Nikola Stojadinovic/E+/Getty Images Get A Drink As a fearless Leo, you absolutely have what it takes to get a drink by yourself. While other signs might be afraid to be seen alone, you’d actually enjoy the drama of pulling up a seat and owning your space at the bar. Are people whispering about you? If so, good. A solo date at the bar is the perfect way to get noticed — something you love as a sun-ruled fire sign. If you’re having a good hair day and feel the need to be seen, or simply want to be social for an hour, treat yourself to an espresso martini and a fun chat with strangers.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) urbazon/E+/Getty Images People Watch In The Park Winter, spring, summer, fall — every season is perfect for people-watching when you’re a Virgo. As a Mercury-ruled earth sign, this solo date idea is perfect for you in two ways. First, it allows you to feel mellow, grounded, and connected to nature. You’ll enjoy taking in the air and being outside, especially if your schedule has been busy or overwhelming. Second, it allows you to silently judge other people — in a fun way, of course. Virgos are very practical, but they also love to spin a yarn. To enjoy this part of yourself, sit on a bench and make up stories in your head about everyone who passes by. Are those two on a date? Are they late to work? Your creative brain is always coming up with stories, and this will be the perfect way to channel it.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) urbazon/E+/Getty Images Get Your Nails Done As a Venus ruled air sign, Libras feel drawn to pretty things and fun conversation, and it’s why your ideal date would center around treating yourself to a fresh manicure. After choosing a new polish color and getting a mini hand massage you’ll feel pampered and pretty, just like you deserve. For many Libras, the solo date wouldn’t stop there. Once you get on a roll, there’s a good chance you’ll find yourself at a hair salon, piercing studio, or tattoo shop. You could easily make a whole day out of reinventing yourself — while also making friends with everyone you meet.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) F.J. Jimenez/Moment/Getty Images Read In A Cafe If Scorpios love anything, it’s appearing moody and mysterious in public. The next time you feel like leaving your lair and going outside, find a cute cafe, pull up a seat, and order a cappuccino. Bonus points if you bring a journal or read French philosophy. As a thoughtful water sign ruled by transformational Pluto, your ideal solo date would take you somewhere that allows you to sit and think. You’ll appreciate that you’re out in public without feeling obligated to talk — and no one will think it’s weird if you stay there for hours. Just keep ordering drinks and that table’s as good as yours.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Tom Werner/DigitalVision/Getty Images Go To A Museum As an adventurous fire sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of travel and wisdom, you absolutely need to spend an entire day at a museum. The next time you’re feeling cooped up at home, get a day pass and wander around the artwork, ancient sculptures, and beautiful pottery. It’s the perfect adult field trip. While you usually dream about jetting across oceans to see ruins in person, a museum brings history, culture, and stories to you. As a Sagittarius, you’ll have so much fun as you learn about other people, places, and periods. Allow yourself to linger and read all the placards — then treat yourself to a souvenir.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) LumiNola/E+/Getty Images Get A Massage The next time you’re in the mood for a solo date, try a hot stone massage, scalp treatment, mani-pedi — or all three. As a hardworking earth sign, Capricorns deserve as many spa days as possible, so don’t be afraid to treat yourself. As someone ruled by Saturn, the planet of discipline and responsibility, it’ll feel right to take good care of yourself while also having a moment to relax. This would be the ideal way to end your week, as well as the perfect Saturday afternoon activity.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Frazao Studio Latino/E+/Getty Images Paint Pottery Aquarians tend to have some artistic urge building up inside them, and it’s why you’ll have a blast at a paint-your-own pottery studio. As an air sign ruled by Uranus, the planet of innovation and rebellion, you won’t feel embarrassed to be spotted there alone — even when another group comes in with 10 friends. You’ll be too lost in your own little world to care. Painting is a great way to unleash your creativity, and you won’t feel held back by trying to make it “perfect.” It’ll feel right to unplug for a few hours and get your hands dirty, and even cooler when you get to drink out of your very own mug.