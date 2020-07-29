How To Survive Another Month Of Quarantine With Each Zodiac Sign

So, you've noticed your partner hasn't been acting like themselves lately. They've been a little more withdrawn, moody, and anxious for the past couple of months. Whether they've openly admitted it to you, you know that being stuck in quarantine is to blame. Let's face it — with the number of COVID-19 cases rising across the country, daily life probably isn't going to return to normal any time soon. Moreover, staying inside is still the safest thing to do. But if social distancing together impacts your partner negatively, their zodiac sign can give you some insight into how you can help your partner survive another month of quarantine.

Each zodiac sign has their own set of unique personality traits. So, naturally, being in quarantine with a partner would affect them all differently. For example, astrologer Kristy Robinett tells Bustle that a fire sign like Aries tends to need more breathing room in a relationship than a natural caregiver like Cancer. "Quarantine may be making them feel even more confined and restless," she says. As their partner, you may have to be more mindful about giving them more space than you usually do.

Astrology may not be able to give you all the answers about how to deal with your partner. But it can definitely point you in the right direction. So, here's how to help your partner survive another month of being in quarantine, based on their zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Mars-ruled Aries is the sign of action, passion, and energy. As you can imagine, if they’re not moving, they can get a little grumpy and impatient. If your Aries has been less than pleasant to be around lately, quarantine is likely why. To help them get in a better mood, Robinett suggests going on weekly hikes, jogs, or romantic walks in nature. They need to be in a place where they have a lot of room to breathe and clear their head.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Truthfully, being stuck at home doesn’t bother them too much. But there’s only so much Netflix a person can consume before they eventually get bored. When a Taurus gets bored, they can start to feel unfocused. To keep your Taurus stimulated, plan a fun quarantine date night. “They love some healthy competition, so a good date with a Taurus might include a video game marathon or grabbing a cookbook and finding something fun to cook together,” Robinett says.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Mercury-ruled Gemini is quick-witted and loves social interaction. Even if they’re in quarantine with you, they’re likely still having a tough time not being able to interact with other people. They’re also known for getting bored super easily, so it’s up to you to figure out ways to keep their mind stimulated. According to Robinett, Geminis aren’t really fussy. “As long as you’re thoughtful, communicative, and playful, you’ll keep their heart,” she says. Having a weekly virtual game night with friends or taking evening walks together is a great way to help them survive another quarantine month.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Sensitive Cancers are natural caregivers who always put their loved ones first. Because of that, Robinett says you’ll rarely ever hear them ask for help to fulfill their needs. “They have a hefty sense of pride,” she says. Although they’ll try to do their best to hide how they’re feeling, you’ll know something is off when they snap at you out of nowhere or become more withdrawn than usual. Since they don’t like asking for help, you need to pay close attention to their moods and take the initiative to ask them how you can help. As long as you provide them with a safe space to open up and be vulnerable, your Cancer will be fine.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) “The center stage has been closed for most everyone, but the royal Leo is feeling it most,” Robinett says. It’s no secret that Leos love showing their fabulous selves off and crave being the center of attention. According to Robinett, they do that because they genuinely enjoy putting smiles on other people’s faces. But it’s a little tough to do that now when a lot of people are stuck at home. Leos are creative and fun-loving, so they will likely think of interesting ways to stay entertained while in quarantine. As long as you give them attention and go along with their wild ideas, they’ll be happy. If you want to take it a step further, planning a themed Zoom party for their friends can win you many points.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Virgo is another sign that can easily survive another month of quarantine. If they had it their way, they wouldn’t leave the house until a vaccine was made. They’re efficient and appreciate order. “If you stay dependable and stick to routine no matter what, they’ll eventually let their hair down and be more adventurous,” Robinett says. They also like keeping their space clean. If things are out of place, they can be a little critical and demanding. As long as you clean up after your mess and help them get the chores done, they’ll be easy to live with.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Libras can be indecisive about everything, so thoughtful and straightforward things tend to make them happy. If you want to do something with them, have a plan already in mind. You can save yourself the frustration of having the “I don’t care, what do you want to do?” conversation. Libras are total people-pleasers. There’s nothing that would bother them more than you being mad or annoyed at them. So, if you approach them with an idea, they’ll happily go along with it. Venus-ruled Libras love romance. According to Robinett, planning an evening picnic in the backyard while counting fireflies mixed with some moon and stargazing can be really enjoyable. You can even keep their mood up by bringing fun and flirty energy to your relationship.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) On the plus side, Scorpios are passionate, intuitive, and sensual creatures by nature. On the other hand, they can also be suspicious and skeptical. According to Robinett, dating a Scorpio will take some patience but can be rewarding. If you’re in quarantine with one, it’s essential to give your all to the relationship as they won’t be holding themselves back once they finally open up. “Lots of soul-searching conversations about their past and future dreams will make your Scorpio happy,” Robinett says.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) Dating a Sagittarius during quarantine can be a bit dicey. According to Robinett, their curious, energetic, and adventurous nature just wasn’t made for being stuck indoors. They’re typically very independent, but don’t mind social distancing with a partner. “Just remember that Sag’s do not like to be bossed around,” she says. Make suggestions, not demands, and you'll keep your fire sign happy.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Earthy Capricorns are grounded, analytical, patient, calm, and handle pressure well. Even if your Capricorn is eager to leave the house, their Saturn-ruled nature keeps them from breaking any rules or guidelines. If they’re starting to feel bored or restless during quarantine, Robinett suggests starting a project together. “Caps are problem solvers,” she says. You can help keep them entertained by doing a puzzle together or making something artsy you can display.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) Aquarius, the humanitarian, enjoys being around a group of “like believers who strive to change the world,” Robinett says. With everything going on, your partner may be itching to get out there and help in any way they can. They’re very independent and don’t really need too much from you. All they need is your full support. According to Robinett, “They love to root for the underdog, so helping them volunteer (safely) at a pet rescue, or cooking meals and delivering it to elderly neighbors can help make the Aquarian feel fulfilled. It also makes you look sexy in their eyes.”