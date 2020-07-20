Mars Is In Aries For The Rest Of 2020, So Prepare For Your Love Life To Get Steamy

Are you ready to turn up the heat in your life? The fiery and passionate planet Mars entered Aries on June 27 and this cosmic placement is here to fan all the flames. While Mars typically only spends about six weeks blazing through each zodiac sign, it's scheduled for an extended tour in the headstrong and aggressive realm of Aries this year (thanks to the upcoming Mars retrograde period) that will carry us through the rest of 2020. Time to brace ourselves for some intense feelings and torrid affairs, because planet Mars rules over sex and passion — so you can bet this transit will affect your love life in a big way.

Mars is the cosmic initiator of the planets in astrology. It rules over our animalistic instincts of all sorts (including sex, of course) and it helps direct us in taking action to get what we want. This planet is all action, no passivity. It's got a hot temper and a strong will. And when it enters cardinal fire sign Aries, Mars is virtually unstoppable, as Aries is considered the planet's home sign. When Mars is in Aries, we can all expect to feel bolder and braver in charging forward toward new beginnings, taking initiative in our lives, and letting our passions lead the way.

This blazing planetary transit can make us feel extra bold when it comes to taking charge in the love department — and it can certainly heat things up in the bedroom, too. However, Mars in Aries can also make us feel way more impulsive, aggressive, and hotheaded, so we'll need to beware of flaring tempers and explosive emotions.

Ready to embrace the firepower of feeling that's setting the second half of 2020 ablaze? Check out how Mars in Aries will affect your love life, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

With your ruling planet Mars lighting up your home sign for the next six months, you can expect to feel the heat in your love life, Aries. There will be a lot more energy on your love affairs, and you'll be stepping up your game when it comes to sex and romance. However, your temper is likely hotter than ever, so practice staying zen and reeling in your emotional reactions.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Sometimes our dreams and fantasies can help to shape our goals — and right now, Taurus, you should allow your imagination to take the lead when it comes to envisioning the type of romantic relationship you want. It's easy to get caught up in the intensity and passion of love, but the coming months are a time for you to step away from your day-to-day patterns and mine your soul for inspiration that can help you build a more solid foundation.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're so busy being a leader and taking charge in your social group and community that it might be hard to balance giving energy to a more private romantic relationship. You're likely to want to date around and explore different types of people right now rather than committing to just one — but if you are in a relationship, you'll be inclined to pour your shared love into a more collective cause by volunteering together or otherwise getting involved with your community as a couple.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're getting super fired up in your career life right now, Cancer, as you're ready to make some changes to your trajectory and begin on an entirely new path. Whether you're single or linked up, you're looking for someone who can support you as you embark on your new professional endeavors — and who will make you feel special for it. Indulge in your need to be noticed and don't settle for anyone who tries to dim the sparkle in your soul.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You are looking for adventure in a big way right now, Leo, so expect to find yourself drawn to eclectic people who will offer you new perspectives and exciting opportunities to try new things. Allow yourself to get more experimental in love — this could mean trying new sex positions, getting more creative in the date-planning department, or changing the dynamics of a current relationship to better suit your needs.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

The next six months are intense time for you, Virgo, as you're diving deep into the realm of sexuality and intimacy with your partners and with yourself — and this will require you to practice healthy boundary-setting in order to explore your feelings without emotionally exploding. If you can avoid getting caught in passion-fueled jealousy by waiting until you've cooled down to address feelings with your lover, you can use this period to up your vulnerability and bring a new sense of strength to your intimate affairs.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're usually a smooth talker and peaceful mediator in your romantic relationships, but you might find your ego and personal goals getting in the way of harmony when it comes to love over the coming months. All relationships require compromise — this means that both you and your partner have to be willing to make things work. If there's been an imbalance of power, you'll need to spend some time correcting that before moving forward.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You'll be a busy bee for the next few months, Scorpio, and you'll only be willing to allow someone into your intimate life if they're willing to support you in your quest for wellness and balance. Getting organized and taking charge of your schedule is becoming more important to you, so you don't have time for anyone who doesn't have their act together. Step up your standards and make it clear that you won't waste energy on someone who isn't inspiring you to be your best self.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're feeling super bold and flirty when it comes to love right now, Sag, and you're fully ready to take charge when it comes to upping your pleasure and making your love life feel fun and exciting, especially if the energy has been lagging. If you're single, expect to be the one making the first move. If you're linked up already, take the lead in planning more fun dates and prioritizing some steamier bedroom sessions. You are the master of your own reality, and you want pleasure right at the center of it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're so self-sufficient that it takes a lot for you to commit and get domestic with a romantic partner. But right now, you're more willing to take the first step and get a little more intense with someone you care about. While opening up to someone and showing them your roots requires a lot of vulnerability, you're feeling brave enough over the coming months to take the plunge and show off your softer side.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You need someone who can walk the walk and talk the talk right now, Aquarius, as you're craving intellectual stimulation in your love life and simply won't settle for someone who can't keep up with your radical ideas and constant stream of opinions. Spend more time conversing with and getting to know romantic partners and crushes to ensure you're compatible mentally as well as emotionally — and don't be afraid to cut someone off if they're not able to keep things interesting.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

As a gentle water sign, you're usually on the more passive side when it comes to love — but right now, you're taking charge of everything you want. Embrace your inner warrior, Pisces, as you might have to fight for the type of love you know you deserve. The more work you put into maintaining boundaries and upping your self-esteem, the more you're likely to get out of it.