May 13 marked a major astrological shift in our love lives, because that's the day Venus began its retrograde and started sprinkling confusion over all of our romantic situationships. But on the very same day that the planet of love started its backspin, feisty sex-planet Mars entered Pisces, where it'll stay through June 29 — which means all zodiac signs will be sensing some shifts in their hearts and their bedrooms through the end of June.

Mars is named for the god of war, so this planet governs the way we fight — but it also has a major influence on our sex lives, too. Fireball planet Mars doesn't exactly like being in sensitive and ethereal Pisces, as its passionate flame can't burn quite as hot when submerged in all of Pisces' watery emotions. This can lead to passive aggressiveness, and make us much more likely to let our feelings build until we experience an emotional outburst. We're also more likely to lose ourselves to the passion of a hot fantasy, which can make this a super sexy transit when it comes to our more erotic adventures.

Here's the deal though: Sex gets emotional when Mars is in Pisces, and there's no way around it. Pisces is the most spiritual and emotional sign of the zodiac, so when its sensitive energy is combined with Mars' wild passion and high sex drive, sex can take on a deep and almost otherworldly sense of meaning. For the zodiac signs most affected by Mars in Pisces, this could mean a whole new level of emotional connection being unlocked in your sex life, which is a good thing — even if it's not what you're used to.

As Mars swims through Pisces' emotional waters, we all have a chance to experience sex (partnered or solo) as a more transcendental and fantasy-like experience. Check out the ways in which Mars in Pisces will affect these zodiac signs' sex lives most.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Mars in Pisces is upping the intimacy levels in your sex life by tenfold right now, Leo. You're not looking for shallow affairs — you're much more interested in embracing your carnal desires in a deep and transformative way instead of just-for-fun. But because this transit can also make you more passive, be sure that you're having open and honest discussions about boundaries with your partners as you explore the many facets and taboos of your sexuality — especially if you decide to start getting more experimental.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're feeling all the emotions in your romantic relationships right now, Virgo — and while this can surely lead to some emotional conflicts and passive aggressive behaviors under this Mars transit, it can also totally reinvigorate the sexual spark between you and your partner. If you're linked up, you'll probably find that sex can be a major connection point in helping you understand each other's emotions right now. If you're single, you might find yourself in more of a monogamous mood, perhaps with a desire to get sexually closer to someone special and a little less interest in playing the field.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You're feeling sexy and fully ready to get your flirt on, Scorpio. Any experience that brings you pleasure is an experience that you're open to right now, so fun and lighthearted sexual encounters are definitely what you're seeking. Keeping things lowkey is probably ideal, as you're craving variety and freedom in your sexuality. However, beware of the emotional connection that can easily come from sex during this period. Opening up that part of ourselves to someone else is always vulnerable, so make sure you're upfront with your partners about your endgame. Honesty and openness makes everything hotter anyway.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

With sexy Mars is visiting your home sign, you're feeling the passion in all aspects of your life — but expect for your sex life to be especially hot. You're brimming with confidence (which is totally alluring to any potential partners), and you'll find yourself able to easily bring that self-assuredness into the bedroom, too. Maximize on this energy by making sure you take time out to speak your desires more openly — your pleasure needs to be prioritized, Pisces! It's easy for you to be passive, but you'll always have more fun when you're speaking your truth and expressing your needs, and now's a great time to put them out there.